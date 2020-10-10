Home Tech BritBox is now FREE for some broadband, TV and phone customers, are...
BritBox is now FREE for some broadband, TV and phone customers, are YOU one of them?

Fancy watching the latest episode of Spitting Image on BritBox, or maybe you’d rather rediscover some of the most critically-acclaimed dramas and comedies from the BBC, ITV and Channel 4? Well, you’ll be pleased to know that you might not have to pay for the privilege. That’s because of a promotion between new-streaming-kid-on-the-block BritBox and BT. And even if you don’t qualify for that, EE has offered its customers the opportunity to tune-in to BritBox for free for some time.

The latest freebie applies to new and existing customers, so if you’re paying for BT Broadband each month as well as BritBox – you could be about to make a hefty saving each month. The complimentary subscription will last six months and has arrived in time for BT TV and BT Broadband customers to watch the new series of Spitting Image, which appears on the service every Saturday, as well as bingeing on series and movies from the archives.

After the six-month promotional period ends, BT customers will be given the choice to lose access to the video on-demand service, or continue to stream for a £5.99 per month subscription fee paid directly through their BT bill. BT customers looking to take advantage of the offer can check out how (as well as all of the terms and conditions) here.

BT customers will be able to sign-in to the BritBox app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Android smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and in your web browser at BritBox.com. There are dedicated BritBox streaming apps available for LG and Samsung Smart TVs too. BT TV customers will be able to tune-in via an app developed for the set-top box.

And if none of those work, the BritBox app supports Chromecast and AirPlay to wirelessly beam the video stream to a variety of HDMI dongles and set-top boxes.

Of course, if you’re not a BT TV or BT Broadband customer and don’t qualify for the free streaming offer, then don’t worry too much. BritBox is also available for free to EE customers. If you’re currently a pay monthly or SIM-only customers with Smart Benefits as part of your plan, you’ll able to use this perk to get access to BritBox for free for the duration of your contract (or until you decide to switch the Smart Benefit to one of a number of other options, including better roaming abroad, or an Amazon Prime Video subscription). However, even if you haven’t got Smart Benefits, you might be able to watch Spitting Image without spending a penny.

According to EE, “As an EE pay monthly customer you can enjoy six months of BritBox on us. We’ll even cover the cost of the data you use to watch it. After six months is up, the price is just £5.99 a month and you can cancel at any time. Text BRITBOX to 150 to start streaming. This offer is eligible to new and existing consumer 4G and 5G customers on a pay monthly phone, 12 month SIM only plan or with a tablet on a 4GEE WiFi price plan.”

