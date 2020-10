The flight departed London Heathrow at 7:29am and was due to arrive in the German city at 8:59am.

But just minutes after taking off, radar imagery shows the plane turning around and heading back.

A Twitter user at London Heathrow wrote: “Something big kicking off at Heathrow Airport with multiple police, fire and ambulances all heading trackside!”

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

Like this: Like Loading...