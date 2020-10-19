British Airways to cut Gatwick flights and 'shift' to Heathrow in coronavirus rebound

By

Other winter sun favourites now on the list include Grenada, which began on October 14, and the Seychelles, which began on October 16.

New Heathrow services began to the Maldives and Barbados on October 16 and October 17.

Short-haul destinations that began this month included Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Milan Linate, Stuttgart, Seville, Valencia, Bilbao, Kefalonia, Luxembourg and Lanzarote.

Flights start from just £24 each way to Europe and packages are available.

Like this: Like Loading...