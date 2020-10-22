The company was expecting to operate at around 60 percent of last year’s capacity.

However, IAG said they had nor received enough bookings.

IAG said the reduction is due to recent bookings being lower than expected due to “additional measures implemented by many European governments in response to a second wave of COVID-19 infections”.

These include an increase in local lockdowns and the extension of quarantine requirements for travellers visiting certain countries.

