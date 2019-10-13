British troops join the hunt to track down ISIS leader as ‘call to arms’ message backfires

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been aiming to exploit the chaos caused by Turkey’s military intervention in northern Syria. But the move backfired because his message was intercepted – and special forces are now on his trail in Western Iraq. More than 30 SBS soldiers, backed by members of the Special Forces Support Group, were last night involved in the covert hunt, working alongside a US Special Operations task force to track and trace the digital information.

An RAF surveillance craft made the interception last week, recording a member of Baghdadi’s close-knit team, who was identified through voice recognition software. The adviser is said to have been sending an audio message from Baghdadi to Amaq – the “ghost” extremist news agency of IS which operates on the dark web. In the message, the jihadi leader, 48, encouraged all IS “detainees” to rise up and fight. The message was traced to Anbar province in Iraq. It borders Syria and has a population of more than 1.6 million.