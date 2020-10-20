Britney Spears, 38, Dances To Madonna In Very Revealing Red Halter Top — Watch

Home Celebrity Britney Spears, 38, Dances To Madonna In Very Revealing Red Halter Top...
Britney Spears, 38, Dances To Madonna In Very Revealing Red Halter Top

One of Madonna’s sexiest songs got Britney Spears hot and bothered. She wore a black bikini bottom and a tiny wrap around halter while doing a sultry dance to ‘Justify My Love.’

Icon to icon! Britney Spears loves doing at-home dance routines for her Instagram followers, and she really brought out all the stops in a new Oct. 19 IG video set to Madonna‘s steamy 1990 hit “Justify My Love.” At the time that the 62-year-old released the tune, the music video was so racy that the initial cut was rejected by MTV. The 38-year-old channeled the heat from the song by busting out some super smoldering moves. She could be seen swaying her hips while bending her knees, and donning one of her tiniest dance outfits yet. Britney’s 2003 MTV VMAs kissing partner Madonna would be so proud of how the pop princess is keeping the song hot 30 years after its release.

Usually Britney wears a sports bra and low slung boy shorts for her dance videos. But she donned a daring and body-baring outfit while dancing to Madonna’s legendary ode to sex. Britney wore a fire-engine red halter top that wrapped around her bosom and neck, with no extra ties or support to help keep it up. The 38-year-old was one shimmy away from a wardrobe malfunction, but the top stayed in place as she ran her hands up and down her neck and chest to the rhythm of the song.

Earlier in the day Britney had modeled her entire bikini collection in an IG video, and it seemed she was inspired to keep with the swimwear bottom look for her ‘Justify My Love” dance. Brit could be seen in a tiny black bikini bottom, which matched the black high heels she wore for the video. The pop princess usually goes barefoot for her high energy IG dance vid she performs in her mansion’s foyer. But this time she stayed in place and let her body parts move to the music, as opposed to her wild twirling and dynamic moves.

Britney Spears
Now that Britney Spears no longer has a residency in Las Vegas, she currently makes her mansion’s living room her dancing space. Photo credit: MEGA.

Britney continued to tease her “Red” project, which has left fans confused for months now as to exactly what it is or when it is coming. She wrote in the video’s caption, “RED!!!!” along with a red rosebud emoji. The “Toxic” singer has been using the word in numerous captions during 2020, with fans guessing it might be the name of a new album or possibly a fragrance. It appears this time around it definitely referred to her revealing top.

It wouldn’t be a Britney IG post if she didn’t add a little piece of personal insight for her fans. After the main caption she threw in the nugget, “Ps…I usually never dance with my hair in a bun like this…I didn’t have a rubber band so I did the magic kind without one!!! Look…it stayed!!!!!” she marveled referring to how she tied her long hair up into a bun atop her head. Dance on queen Britney!

