Britney Spears Can’t Have Baby Under Conservatorship, Makeup Artist Claims

Erin Crabtree

Plans on hold? Britney Spears’ makeup artist Maxi spoke out about the constraints of her conservatorship as the pop star fights for more freedom.

“I can tell you what they’re still controlling to this day is whether she has a baby or not, whether she gets married or not, who her friends are, and those are some big things,” Maxi claimed during a recent episode of the “Calababes Podcast,” released on Thursday, October 22. “We’re talking about some Handmaid’s Tale-type things to keep her from having a baby. Like, we’re talking … I can’t detail it and I’m not gonna specifically say, but I will say for sure, she would’ve had a baby by now. She would’ve probably been married to [boyfriend] Sam [Asghari] by now. She would have groups of friends around her.”

The celebrity makeup artist alleged that the situation is “sad” but “getting better,” pointing to Spears, 38, now having “more control over her social media.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari O’Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Maxi then claimed that the Grammy winner’s father, Jamie Spears, put a strain on her relationship with Asghari, 26, during its early stages. “At that time, she was under the conservatorship basically controlled by the father, but even at that time she was able to bring in Sam as a boyfriend,” he alleged. “Now Sam was put through hell by the father and I can’t detail all the things that he went through, but he went through a lot of hell to even be with her.”

Spears and the personal trainer began dating in late 2016. She shares sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The songstress has been involved in a lengthy court battle over her conservatorship, which began in February 2008. Her lawyer claimed in a September court filing obtained by Us Weekly that she is “vehemently opposed” to her father’s efforts to “keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret.”

Meanwhile, a source revealed earlier this month that Jamie, 68, is “very concerned” about the direction of her life. “Britney is being given a lot of freedom about making her own decisions when it comes to her medical treatment,” the insider told Us. “Her conservator Jodi Montgomery trusts that Britney has been dealing with this for most of her adult life and should be trusted to be given the responsibility.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

