Britney Spears Shows Fans What She ‘Really Looks Like’ In Gorgeous New Unfiltered Photos

Britney Spears loves showing off Instagram photos of herself modeling swimsuits and crop tops while using various filters. In a big change, she shared snaps of herself in a plaid shirt and jeans while trying to fix a lightbulb.

No sexy ab-baring crop tops or bikinis here! Britney Spears decided to let fans see a different side of her while she’s at home in her Thousand Oaks, CA mansion. She usually shares Instagram videos doing sultry dances in her living room while wearing short-shorts and sports bras, or sunning herself in tiny swimsuits while in her backyard swimming pool. But on Oct. 5, the pop princess decided to share how she looks as an everyday homebody, doing some basic chores in a much more covered up look.

The 38-year-old looked so youthful while posing in an untucked, long-sleeved plaid shirt buttoned up almost to her neckline. She wore skinny jeans rolled up at the ankles and chunky grey sandals with large velcro straps across them. Brit could be seen wearing her glasses and no makeup, while her long blonde locks cascaded down both sides of her shoulders.

The singer posed with her hand on her hips and a slightly awkward looking smile. In back of her, a set of iron doors led to an outdoor fountain, and a piano could be seen off to the side in the three Instagram photos she shared. There was also a large metal ladder off to the right, which she explained was there because, “in these pics ….. I was trying to fix a lightbulb but realized I was too short.”

Britney Spears
A far cry from her light bulb changing look, Britney Spears is seen performing the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Photo credit: John Salangsang/Invision/AP.

The mom of two wrote in the caption, “Instagram versus Reality!!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis!!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for…..so I have always put so much effort into my appearance…but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then!!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that!!!”

Fans actually loved the natural looking “reality” version of the “Perfume” singer, without her sexy clothes and heavy dark eye makeup. User @thechroniclesofmrsiava gushed, “But you look sooo beautiful…I PREFER REALITY SPEARS,” while @calamityga begged, “More pics like this!!!! Natural and cute.” Fan @kkelley2001 told Brit, “You look sweet, love the authenticity!” while @greer.wechsler marveled, “This is probably my favorite picture I have ever seen of you.” With that kind of positive feedback, hopefully Britney will keep pulling down her “walls” more often in the future.

