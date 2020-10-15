Home Celebrity Britney Spears Stuns In Pink & Leopard Print Bikini As She Rides...
Britney Spears Stuns In Pink & Leopard Print Bikini As She Rides On BF Sam Asghari’s Shoulders — Pic

Jade Boren

Britney Spears got a lift on the shoulders of her handsome beau, Sam Asghari, which put the spotlight on her colorful bikini. The couple was enjoying a date at the beach.

Britney Spears, 38, was spared from the hot sand thanks to the strong shoulders of her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26! On Oct. 14, the pop star shared a cute photo of herself riding on Sam’s shoulders as they strolled across a beach. This gave Sam the chance to flex his impressive biceps, while it gave Britney the opportunity to flex her bikini fashion (which is always on its A game).

For this latest beach outing, Britney was rocking a pink bikini top featuring an accent of leopard print. She matched the string top with ring-fastened bikini bottoms that were also in a bold leopard print! And although she wasn’t walking, Britney’s thigh looked incredibly toned as Sam held securely on to his girlfriend’s legs for the complimentary shoulder ride.

However, some fans were concerned over the fact that Britney’s hair was covering her face. “I’m not convinced that’s her anymore,” one fan commented, and another wrote, “Face or it didn’t happen” (however, this was just fan speculation). The “Toxic” singer shared the post on the same day she was reportedly “allowed to expand her legal team” after “a petition request was granted,” per our sister publication Variety , amid an ongoing legal battle to remove her dad, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. The conservatorship has been in place since 2008.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating since 2016. They met on the set for Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video.

However, Britney was reportedly not at the hearing, and neither was she at the last reported hearing that took place on Oct. 7. During the virtual hearing, TMZ reported that Britney’s attorney Sam Ingham compared the singer’s mental capacity to that of a comatose patient. “The judge asked Ingham if Britney would sign a declaration so there’d be a first-hand account of her feelings. Ingham said Britney lacked the capacity to sign a declaration, and likened her to a comatose patient,” the outlet reported.

“He was not saying she is comatose by any means, but he used it by way of example to show she was not capable of signing a legal document. Ingham said even comatose patients can have their lawyers speak for them,” TMZ’s report also clarified. HollywoodLife had reached out to Britney’s team about the court report.

