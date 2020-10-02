Home Celebrity Britney Spears Stuns In Sexy Hawaiian Bikini Video As She Roll Around...
Celebrity

Britney Spears Stuns In Sexy Hawaiian Bikini Video As She Roll Around In The Sand At Sunset — Watch

0

bshilliday

Britney Spears is taking fans along on a past vacation to her beloved Maui. She shared a throwback video rocking a snakeskin-print bikini on the beach while playing in the surf, along with other trip highlights.

Britney Spears‘ favorite place is Hawaii and her most beloved setting is the beach. The 38-year-old singer was longing to be in that moment, reliving a vacation to Maui in an Oct. 2 Instagram throwback video. Brit shared her most cherished moments from her getaway there in Feb. 2020. It opened with the pop princess on her knees in the sand, splashing around in the incoming waves as the sun set directly behind her. Brit could be seen in one of her favorite bikinis, a blue and brown string number that features a snakeskin print pattern.

After a shot of some fish swimming around a koi pond, it was back to the beach but earlier in the day for Brit. She was seen in the bright sunshine in the same bikini, while wearing a white straw cowboy-style sun hat. She sat on the golden sand and stretched out her yoga-toned legs in front of her to look so fit and fab. The waterline kissed her toes as she did a brief body roll on the beach.

The mother of two showed off other favorite moments including a large tree with a giant canopy of mossy branches, which appeared to be from a Feb. 26 Instagram post where she commented on the “thousand of birds” chirping around her. The vid ended with shots from a drive along the beach with the sun setting in the distance as she headed into a quaint oceanside village. One alert follower even noticed how in the final driving video, her ex Justin Timberlake‘s “Blue Ocean Floor” was playing over the scenery.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears shows off her toned bikini body while enjoying a day on the beach in Hawaii on Aug. 6, 2016. Photo credit: SplashNews.

Britney is such a fan of Maui that she named one of her fragrances after the island in 2016, with Maui Fantasy. In her post’s caption, the “Toxic” singer reminisced, “Just thought I’d recap some of my favorite moments from my trip to Hawaii! I always have an amazing time in Maui….lunch by the pool…a splash in the ocean…and a chocolate piña colada drink that tastes like an ice cream Sundae!!!!”

She then told her followers, “They actually named the drink after me … Piña Britana —- no sh*t !!!! Anyhow … this is a throwback of some of my adventures there ..GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!” But Britney wasn’t done with her vacation memories just yet. A few hours later she shared a video getting on a private plane with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, then turning around to give a cute wave to the camera.

The video then looked out the window of the plane flying in low clouds over lush greenery, which could have again been from a Hawaiian trip. It then cut to Brit and Sam as seen from behind, holding hands as they walked down a beach. Brit in the caption longed to go back, writing “A little trip @samasghari and I took!!!!!! I love traveling,” then adding, “when it’s safe to of course.”

Source:Celebrity News

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRheumatoid arthritis: Taking a certain vitamin could help to reduce your risk
Next articleTrump Covid: US shares drop after president tests positive

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Cookie Monsta dead: Dubstep DJ dies aged 31 as his ‘devastated’ record label pays tribute

Newslanes - 0
Cookie Monsta dies aged 31 (Image: INSTAGRAM•COOKIEMONSTA)Dubstep DJ Cookie Monsta has died at the age of 31. The star’s record label Circus Records informed...
Read more
Celebrity

So Many Comfortable Skechers Sneakers Are Up to 57% Off Right Now

Newslanes - 0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Gather round, savvy shoppers — we have...
Read more
Celebrity

NeNe Leakes gets emotional in first televised interview since announcing 'RHOA' departure

Newslanes - 0
On Friday’s episode of Tamron Hall, reality star NeNe Leakes gave her first televised interview since announcing that she was leaving The Real Housewives...
Read more
Celebrity

Sophia Bush & More Stars React To Trump’s COVID Diagnosis After He Downplays Virus: Is It Still A ‘Hoax’?

Newslanes - 0
Alyssa Norwin After Donald and Melania Trump confirmed that they had tested positive for COVID-19, various celebrities took to social media to weigh in on...
Read more
Celebrity

Amanda Holden: 'Gutted' BGT judge apologises after Amazon issue

Newslanes - 0
Amanda Holden, 49, expressed her regret at the news that Amazon had completely sold out of both her signed and unsigned debut album Songs...
Read more
Celebrity

Chelsea Clinton: Why I Ended My Friendship With Ivanka Trump

Newslanes - 0
Meredith Nardino Growing apart. Chelsea Clinton opened up about her past friendship with Ivanka Trump — and revealed why she isn’t sure she’d be willing...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic out for NBA Finals Game 2; who will Heat turn to in their absence?

Sports Newslanes - 0
Sporting News After it was announced that Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic would miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, many fans on...
Read more

Shell-shocked Trump campaign seeks a way forward

US Newslanes - 0
Alex Isenstadt Trump’s positive test rippled across his political apparatus. With fears of infection rising, the reelection effort is preparing for a deep clean of...
Read more

Cookie Monsta dead: Dubstep DJ dies aged 31 as his ‘devastated’ record label pays tribute

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Cookie Monsta dies aged 31 (Image: INSTAGRAM•COOKIEMONSTA)Dubstep DJ Cookie Monsta has died at the age of 31. The star’s record label Circus Records informed...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: