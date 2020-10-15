Britons waste enough water making tea to fill 28 Olympic swimming pools

Britons waste gallons of water making tea

Research of 2,000 adults has found when they make tea, they’ll boil the equivalent of two cups of water instead of one. This means the 49,783,177 tea drinkers, who sip an average of four cups-a-day, are actually boiling enough water for just under 400 million drinks a year – rather than the 199,132,707 they actually need.

And assuming the average mug uses 2½ fl oz of water, this equates to a total of 124 million pints in wasted hot water. A quarter of brew lovers simply don’t know how much water it takes to heat just one mug’s worth. Another 23 percent worry their tea water will end up “limescaley” if they only heat up enough to cover the bottom of the kettle. As tea fans put the kettle on up to four times a day, experts warn it’s causing a tremendous amount of energy waste.

A spokesman for Utilita’s Energy High 5 campaign, which commissioned the research, said: “It might not seem like a lot, but think about all the wasted water in kettles across the country. - Advertisement - “That certainly adds up in terms of energy use and water that’s coming out the tap. “It will have an impact both at home, in your energy bills, as well as in wider society as needlessly expended energy depletes our non-renewable resources.”

The study also found 44 percent confess that over-filling the kettle is the main way they waste energy around the home, while 15 percent have had their heating on – with the windows open. Another quarter of those polled have cranked the heating up when feeling a bit chilly, rather than just putting on a jumper. And one in three have left the taps running while brushing their teeth, wasting yet more water.