Broadway and Television Star Doreen Montalvo Dead at 56

Hollywood has lost a star.

Broadway and television actress Doreen Montalvo has died at the age of 56 years old, E! News can confirm. In a statement to E! News, the star’s manager said Doreen passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, “surrounded by her husband Michael Mann and her family after a recent sudden ailment.”

“Doreen didn’t just light up the stage, she brightened the light in all of those around her,” the actress’ manager continued. “She infused love into every role she played in a varied and successful acting career. Her family is so appreciative to know her work will live on and be seen in the upcoming films of In The Heights and West Side Story, and for the outpouring of love from every corner of the business.”

Doreen’s last films are expected to release in 2021. She was also best known for her roles on Broadway, including In the Heights, On Your Feet!, American Mariachi and many others. She also appeared on the small and big screen. She starred on Law & Order, The Good Wife, Smash, One Life to Live, Tracked, The Tale of Timmy Two Chins and more.

Of her passing, many stars expressed their heartache on social media.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter, “Doreen Montalvo was the first actress to audition for In The Heights in the basement of the Drama Book Shop in 2002. The first one. She sang La Lupe’s Qué Te Pedi and embedded herself in my heart in an instant. Her voice was [sic] had that tear in it–that lágrima. Inimitable & hers.”

In the Heights director, Jon M Chu, shared, “Doreen was a force of love that seeped into every inch of IN THE HEIGHTS. When she sings to Nina in Breathe, or as the voice in “Siempre” her imprint on the movie and the In The Heights family will live forever. Thank u Doreen. U are loved by so many.”

The Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical account, in which Doreen was last seen on Broadway in the musical, also expressed its condolences.

“The Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical family mourns the loss of Doreen Montalvo. Doreen’s immense talent was matched by her extraordinary kindness and remarkable generosity. Her light shown brightly onstage and off,” a message read. “She was beloved by the entire company and by every person who was lucky enough to call her a colleague or friend. Our hearts are with her husband Mike and all of her family and friends.”

At this time, it’s unclear what Doreen’s cause of death was. She is survived by her husband and step-children.