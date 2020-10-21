Home Sports Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. isn't worried about getting COVID-19 because of 'a...
Sports

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. isn't worried about getting COVID-19 because of 'a mutual respect'

0

By

Sporting News

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. isn't worried about getting COVID-19 because of 'a mutual respect' 1

Odell Beckham Jr. missed practice time in Week 6 due to an illness, but all his COVID-19 tests came back negative. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the Browns wide receiver explained why he wasn’t nervous about the coronavirus.

“I don’t think COVID can get to me,” Beckham said. “I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect.”

Where to start with that?

  • COVID-19 does not have thoughts of its own and therefore can’t have respect for Beckham
  • Double-digit NFL players have gotten COVID-19, including some on the stature of OBJ, like Cam Newton
  • The virus doesn’t discriminate — if you’re in close contact with a person who has it, you might get it

Obviously, Beckham needs a bit of a lesson on how the coronavirus really works. Maybe it feels a bit distant since the Browns have yet to be exposed to COVID-19 within their team. Cleveland also hadn’t had its schedule impacted by the COVID-19 outbreaks in Tennessee and to a lesser extent New England that altered at least nine NFL teams’ schedules already.

MORE: Baker Mayfield says ‘4-2 has never felt so much like 0-6’

There hasn’t been further reporting clarity provided as to what illness kept Beckham out of practice last week. He was sent home from Thursday’s practice with an illness and went through COVID-19 testing, as did the rest of his teammates based on the NFL’s protocol. Beckham remained out of the building Friday after negative test results came back for the whole Cleveland organization.

Beckham ended up playing in Sunday’s 38-7 blowout loss to the Steelers. He caught two passes for 25 yards, matched up at times with former Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden. Beckham saw season-lows in both targets and receptions in the loss.

- Advertisement -

It’s likely Beckham just had a cold or some variation of that. And wide receivers certainly aren’t known for their humility. But Beckham should probably read up more on COVID-19 before the next time he talks about it.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmericans Took Prevagen for Years—as the FDA Questioned Its Safety
Next articleSee Pregnant Bindi Irwin's Baby Bump Progress After 'Dinner With the Fam'

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Cody Bellinger cranks two-run homer, celebrates with foot tap, gives Dodgers 2-0 lead over Rays

0
ByCody Bellinger cranks two-run homer, celebrates with foot tap, gives Dodgers 2-0 lead over Rays | FOX SportsNL CentralNL Central90001-90068+90070-90084+90086-90089+90091+90093-90096+90099+90189 803 7489 33.9733 -118.2487
Read more
Sports

Mesut Ozil slams Arsenal and Mikel Arteta in angry statement over Premier League snub

0
ByMesut Ozil has penned a frustrated statement to Arsenal supporters after being left out of the club's 25-man squad for the Premier League. Having also...
Read more
Sports

MLB bubble environment has helped take pressure off young players — Jake Odorizzi

0
ByVideo Details Oct 20, 2020 at 9:49p ET | MLB | Duration: 1:06Former Tampa Bay Rays, current Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi believes that...
Read more
Sports

Rays go old-school at worst time, leave Tyler Glasnow in too long in Game 1 of World Series

0
ByDan Bernstein In Game 7 of the ALCS against the Astros, Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled a dominant Charlie Morton from his start at 66...
Read more
Sports

Great Britain speedway star jailed for knifepoint robbery of elderly woman

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Aaron Flanagan) A Great Britain speedway star has been jailed after two robberies of vulnerable elderly people. Jason Garrity, the former British Under-19 champion, was...
Read more
Sports

Kevin Kiermaier takes Clayton Kershaw deep, cuts Dodgers World Series Game 1 lead to 2-1

0
ByVideo Details Oct 20, 2020 at 9:52p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:25Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier launched a solo home run off of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Maisie Smith: Strictly 2020 star crashes on the floor after training with Gorka Marquez

Celebrity 0
BySharing a picture of his post workout meal, he wrote, in view of his 531,000 followers: “Dinner post 8h dancing. Spanish chicken and chorizo...
Read more

Trump’s broadsides against science put GOP governors in a bind

Health 0
ByBy Dan Goldberg and Alice Miranda Ollstein “These numbers will not change unless we change,” DeWine said Tuesday. “By more of us wearing masks, by...
Read more

Avengers Endgame theory: Mjölnir is Thor’s POWER dampener, it strengthened Captain America

Entertainment 0
ByThor has had a complicated relationship with his hammer Mjölnir across the MCU movies. And now a popular new fan theory argues that the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress