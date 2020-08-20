Home U.K. BTec results delay: When will BTec results be out? Why are they...
BTec results delay: When will BTec results be out? Why are they delayed?

BTec results day is now delayed, after exam board Pearson announced it was pulling results before their planned release tomorrow. Students will now have to endure a fresh round of chaos following last week’s A-level controversy. Approximately 575,000 children will end up affected, roughly 250,000 of whom received grades during last week’s debacle.

When will BTEC results be out?

Pearson announced today it pulled results following perceived “unfairness” in grades compared to GCSE and A level results.

They said in a statement: “BTec qualification results have been been generally consistent with teacher and learner expectations, but we have become concerned about unfairness in relation to what are now significantly higher outcomes for GCSE and A-levels.”

The board did not announce when it would ultimately release results, and many BTec students have said they feel forgotten.

BTec results delay: When will BTec results be out? Why are they delayed? (Image: GETTY)

BTec results delay: Students from disadvantaged backgrounds ended up disproportionately affected by the grade changes (Image: GETTY)

They were initially due results on the same day as A level students, but instead have heard nothing about their grades. 

Pearson offered some reassurance to students by pledging to speak with universities on their behalf. 

But beyond that the most they have heard is that they have been postponed once more. 

Students who took the similar Cambridge Technicals – administered by the OCR board – have experienced the same problems. 

BTec results delay: Students received better results following a Government U-turn last week (Image: GETTY)

Much like students who received their A-levels last week, those who studied for either qualifications have been profoundly affected by the experience. 

Speaking to the BBC, BTec student Ellie Clarke – who has spent the past two years studying for her Health and Social Care BTec – said she felt failed by the board. 

She said: “As students, we’re committed to completing our assignments on time, but our exam board couldn’t even commit to getting our results in on time.”

Miss Clarke added the waiting has affected her mental health. 

BTec results delay: BTec students will not receive their results tomorrow as planned (Image: GETTY)

She added: “I’ve cried a few times. I don’t know what to do or who to contact because there’s realistically nothing I can do.”

Her experience is far from unique, as other students across the country are also awaiting results – vital to a place at university or apprenticeship. 

Faheem Khan, who is hoping to study Pharmacy at De Montfort or Wolverhampton University, said he was struggling with nerves. 

He told the BBC: “On results day you know you’re going to be nervous for what you get, but because we haven’t had our results and it’s going on for four days now, those nerves rack up. It’s quite hard to deal with.”

Officials have led calls for more transparency from exam boards as students continue to wait. 

Liverpool metro mayor Steve Rotheram wrote to Education Minister Nick Gibb to voice concerns on behalf of City of Liverpool College. 

He said: “A number of the 170 students who are still awaiting results are from disadvantaged backgrounds, meaning these students are presently facing further obstacles to those which already existed.

“They are at risk of facing additional barriers if they do not have access to their results urgently, enabling them to make important decisions about their future education or employment.”

He continued: “It is simply incomprehensible this state of affairs should run into a second week.

“I am therefore requesting that you and the department intervene to bring this situation to a satisfactory conclusion.”

