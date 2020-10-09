Buccaneers vs. Bears live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' game

Home Sports Buccaneers vs. Bears live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Thursday Night Football'...
The Week 5 edition of “Thursday Night Football” will pit a pair of very different 3-1 teams against each other.

Leading the Buccaneers is the GOAT, Tom Brady, whose squad is a 3.5-point favorite despite playing on the road and being without several key starters. 

Tight end O.J. Howard was lost for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in Sunday’s win over the Chargers. Receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest) and running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) have been ruled out of Thursday night’s game at Soldier Field. Additionally, running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) is doubtful while receivers Mike Evans (ankle) and Scotty Miller (hip/groin) are questionable.

Of the six players on the Buccaneers’ injury list, only Miller was able to practice Wednesday, and just in a limited capacity.

The Bears are led by Nick Foles, who took over the starting job from Mitchell Trubisky midway through the team’s Week 3 game against the Falcons and led Chicago to a comeback victory. Many will remember Foles as the hero of the Eagles’ Super Bowl 52 championship run, but Foles looked far from the QB who took down Brady and the Patriots in 2018 in last weekend’s 19-11 loss to the Colts. He completed 26 of 42 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Bears suffered their first loss of the season.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Buccaneers vs. Bears on ” Thursday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 5 game.

Buccaneers vs. Bears score

 Q1Q2Q3Q4Total
Bears00
Buccaneers  1010

Buccaneers vs. Bears live updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

9:10 p.m. — Foles misses a couple of throws and the Bears stall out. Tampa Bay takes over at its own 9-yard line with 13:59 left in the first half.

9:05 p.m. — End of 1Q: Tampa Bay 10, Chicago 0. Bears have the ball, first and 10 at their own 48-yard line to start the second quarter.

9:02 p.m. — Cordarrelle Patterson gets a nice 46-yard return and the Bears start this drive in solid field position.

9:00 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN BUCS. Brady hits Mike Evans on a slant into the end zone on third and goal. Tampa Bay leads 10-0 with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.

8:51 p.m. — Foles converts a couple of first downs, but gets greedy as he tries to hit Robinson one-on-one on the outside. Robinson tips the ball up and Carlton Davis picks it off. Tampa Bay has the ball back at midfield with 3:27 left in the first quarter.

8:45 p.m. — The Buccaneers go three and out. Chicago gets the ball back at its own 25-yard line with 5:39 to play in the first quarter.

8:40 p.m. — Foles misses a wide open Allen Robinson on third and short and the Bears punt on their first drive. Tampa Bay takes over at its own 14-yard line, 7:07 left in the first quarter.

8:34 p.m. — Brady can’t quite connect with tight end Tanner Hudson, overthrowing him in the end zone once and then Hudson dropping a pass on third down. Tampa Bay settles for a 39-yard field goal and Ryan Succop connects. Bucs lead 3-0 with 9:48 left in the first quarter.

8:25 p.m. — Chicago gets things kicked off and Tom Brady will lead the Bucaneers out for the first drive.

‘Thursday Night Football’ start time

  • Date : Thursday, Oct. 8
  • Kickoff time : 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, now with more TV options thanks to the addition of Fox to the broadcast in Week 5.

This will be Tom Brady’s first prime-time game as a member of the Buccaneers after spending the entirety of his NFL career prior to 2020 with the Patriots. The Bears will also be in prime time for the first time this season. Brady and the Bucs return to prime time in a big way starting in Week 7, with three straight weeks of games under the lights.

NFL Week 5 schedule

Below is the complete schedule for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Oct. 8

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Buccaneers at Bears8:20 p.m.Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV  

Sunday, Oct. 11

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Rams at WFT1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles at Steelers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cardinals at Jets1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Raiders at Chiefs1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jaguars at Texans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bengals at Ravens1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Panthers at Falcons1 p.m.FOX, fuboTV
Dolphins at 49ers4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Giants at Cowboys4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Colts at Browns4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Vikings at Seahawks8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 12

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Chargers at Saints8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Broncos at Patriots5 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Oct. 13 

GameTime (ET)Channel
Bills at Titans7 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
