Bulgaria v England racism: Police special forces raid football association’s HQ in Sofia

More than 20 police officers swept into the BFU headquarters in Sofia less than a hour after its president Mr Mihaylov resigned following racist incidents during Bulgaria’s Euro 2020 qualifier against England on Monday. A BFU spokeswoman said: ”I can confirm the presence of police officers but I can’t provide more details at the moment.” Sources close to the issue told Reuters officers had been searching for documents related to some Bulgarian referees.

The BFU said Mr Mihaylov’s resignation “is a consequence of the recent tensions” but did not mention racism in their statement.

The statement added that the tensions had created “an environment that is detrimental to Bulgarian football and the Bulgarian Football Union”.

The Bulgaria game against England was halted twice last night due to allegations of racism.

The game was first halted at the 28th minute and an announcement was made over the stadium pa system condemning racist abuse and warning fans the game could be abandoned if it continued.