Burkina Faso attack: At least 15 people killed during Mosque attack

At least 15 people have been killed during an attack on a Mosque in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The attack is believed to have taken place during prayers on Friday evening. Local reports claim an armed group attacked a mosque in the village of Salmossi, in the province of Oudalan.

A group of unidentified gunmen are believed to have opened fire inside the Mosque, killing 15 and seriously injuring two others, security sources said on Saturday.

Local residents are thought to have left their homes following the attack on Friday evening.

Despite the attack taking place on Friday, reports only started to appear on Saturday.

The identities of the gunmen were not yet clear.