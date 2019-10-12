Burkina Faso attack: At least 15 people killed during Mosque attack

At least 15 people have been killed during an attack on a Mosque in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The attack is believed to have taken place during prayers on Friday evening. Local reports claim an armed group attacked a mosque in the village of Salmossi, in the province of Oudalan.
A group of unidentified gunmen are believed to have opened fire inside the Mosque, killing 15 and seriously injuring two others, security sources said on Saturday.
Local residents are thought to have left their homes following the attack on Friday evening.
Despite the attack taking place on Friday, reports only started to appear on Saturday.
The identities of the gunmen were not yet clear.
An Islamist insurgency by groups with links to ISIS and al Qaeda has crossed into Burkina Faso this year from neighbouring Mali, igniting tensions.
The number of people forced to flee their homes in the worst-hit areas has increased more than six-fold since January to around 500,000, the United Nations and aid groups said on Friday.
Last week, 20 people were killed in an attack by suspected jihadists on a gold-mining site in the north.