Burn treatment: Three steps you need to know for treating a burn this Christmas day

Appropriate first aid must be used to treat any burns as soon as possible to limit the amount of damage to skin.

The British Red Cross lists three steps to remember when it comes to first aid for someone who has a burn.

1. Cool the burn under cold running water for at least 10 minutes.

Cooling the burn will reduce pain, swelling and the risk of scarring.

The charity advises: “The faster and longer a burn is cooled with cold running water, the less the impact of the injury.”

READ MORE: Alcohol warning: The six ways drinking alcohol every day for a month can affect your body