Buy a Nintendo Switch Lite from GAME and get Overwatch for FREE

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a great companion console to the standard Nintendo Switch, but also offers a great first step into an incredibly diverse library of games. The console offers multiplayer madness like Super Smash Bros: Ultimate and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, alongside single-player epics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

There’s some great ports of games you may have played elsewhere, and it feels magical taking something like Skyrim or Rocket League on the go, even years after their original release.

Now is a great time to jump into the Nintendo ecosystem, too. With Pokemon Sword and Shield arriving on November 15 and the recently announced sequel to Breath of the Wild confirmed to be in development, things are only getting better for Nintendo.

