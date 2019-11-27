Caitlyn Jenner: ‘Not in a romantic sense’ I’m A Celeb star’s companion on their relationship

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, has been entertaining audiences throughout her time Down Underneath within the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The previous Conserving Up With The Kardashians actuality star’s pal Sophie Hutchins, 23, advised the Loose Women panellists the pair are “partners in every way” however “not in a romantic sense” as a consequence of their 47-year age hole.
Talking by way of a dwell hyperlink on the ITV present, Sophia chatted to the Free Ladies panel from Malibu, United States, as she additionally mentioned Caitlyn’s time on I’m A Superstar.
Regardless of her claims of the pair being in a partnership, she seemingly appeared to play coy when discussing the standing of their relationship when quizzed by hosts Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Janet Avenue-Porter and Brenda Edwards.
The businesswoman defined their relationship, saying: “I might say that we’re companions in each method, that’s what I’ve stated for a very long time. We do enterprise collectively, I nonetheless handle her profession whereas working my very own firm.
“We have dogs together, we live together. Really, I think it comes down to that we are family at the end of the day. I think that’s been a really special connection I don’t think you find with a lot of people.”
She continued: “We have such a big age difference, so there’s not really a romantic sense to that relationship which I’ve said before as well. I would say it comes down to a really good partnership in business and when it comes to personal it really is family.”
Sophia, who can be transgender, first met Caitlyn by means of a make-up artist in 2018 and have reportedly been courting since 2018.
Caitlyn’s son Brandon Jenner, 38, additionally appeared unclear on the standing of their romance.
Talking on this week’s OK! journal, the musician stated: “It isn’t one thing that I might need to talk about as a result of I do not actually know what their relationship is, if I am completely trustworthy.”
READ MORE: I’m A Celebrity’s Caitlyn Jenner breaks rule as she slips food to Ian
Caitlyn shares Brody Jenner, 36, and Brandon along with his ex-wife Linda Thompson.
Additionally, Burt, 41, and Casey with is first spouse Chrystie Scott and his youngest kids Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22 with ex-wife Kris.
Elsewhere, Sophia mentioned Caitlyn’s time within the jungle and is backing her for the win.
“I’ve cash on Caitlyn profitable the present,” she grinned.
DON’T MISS…
Louise Redknapp: Jamie Redknapp’s ex teases exciting new move[INTERVIEW]
Carol Vorderman: Countdown star stunned by Dan Walker’s discovery[LATEST]
Chris Evans: Virgin Radio host unveils musical plans with Tyson Fury[VIDEO]
However she insisted Caitlyn will preserve her cool if tempers had been to flare up within the camp.
“I feel Caitlyn is the least confrontational individual ever,” she stated. “It form of drives me loopy. She’ll be a peacemaker.”
Her feedback comes after the Olympic champion was praised by viewers when she smuggled in a corn on the cob for a hungry Ian Wright after he missed out on a roast dinner on Monday night time.
The fact star and eight of her campmates sat all the way down to a mouth-watering roast dinner after the campmates solely received 9 out of twelve stars throughout yesterday’s trial.