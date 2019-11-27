Caitlyn Jenner: ‘Not in a romantic sense’ I’m A Celeb star’s companion on their relationship

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, has been entertaining audiences throughout her time Down Underneath within the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The previous Conserving Up With The Kardashians actuality star’s pal Sophie Hutchins, 23, advised the Loose Women panellists the pair are “partners in every way” however “not in a romantic sense” as a consequence of their 47-year age hole.

Talking by way of a dwell hyperlink on the ITV present, Sophia chatted to the Free Ladies panel from Malibu, United States, as she additionally mentioned Caitlyn’s time on I’m A Superstar.

Regardless of her claims of the pair being in a partnership, she seemingly appeared to play coy when discussing the standing of their relationship when quizzed by hosts Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Janet Avenue-Porter and Brenda Edwards.

The businesswoman defined their relationship, saying: “I might say that we’re companions in each method, that’s what I’ve stated for a very long time. We do enterprise collectively, I nonetheless handle her profession whereas working my very own firm.

“We have dogs together, we live together. Really, I think it comes down to that we are family at the end of the day. I think that’s been a really special connection I don’t think you find with a lot of people.”