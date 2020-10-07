California Company PATH2™ Changes the Face of Career Planning

The PATH2 program lights the way so students and career-changing adults can choose what’s right for them.

ANAHEIM, CA, October 07, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — PATH2 is a company on a mission to help people land in a career they’ll love and be great at. Everyone wants a career they love that will make them enough money to enjoy a comfortable life. Juniors and seniors start to make these considerations as they wrap up their high school years and consider where to attend college. Adults who find themselves in transition (e.g., from military to civilian life, jobless due to the pandemic) or who are simply unhappy in their current job also wonder which steps will land them where they want to be. These choices can be exciting, but they can also be nerve-wracking.

The career selection program from PATH2 is a clear response to these needs and concerns, and it’s not like any other tool the career-guidance market has ever seen.

“Most career assessments are inaccurate, unreliable, and disempowering,” says PATH2 vice president (and former pro football player) Dave DesRochers. “People answer a bunch of questions, then some ‘mystery algorithm’ spits out a list of 10, 20, or even 100+ careers that are supposed to be ‘right for you.’ Different tests provide very different results. Plus, those tests never say why those careers are supposed to be the ‘right’ choice, or how to choose the best one.”

PATH2 is the only career-guidance program that takes into account what they call the “5 Important Aspects of YOU”:

1. Aptitudes

2. Personality

3. Interests

4. Preferences

5. Traits

The program is not a test, and doesn’t spit out pre-programmed results. Instead, PATH2 inspires people to choose a career that they’ll be really good at and passionate about, has an attractive salary, and in an industry or sector with great growth potential.

The goal is to empower people to more easily find jobs they love, and to enjoy the job security that comes with that mutual employee/employer investment. The PATH2 program lights the way so students and career-changing adults can choose what’s right for them.

“We don’t TELL people which careers are right for them,” says PATH2 Vice President and spokesperson Dave DesRochers. “We empower people to make great choices based on what matters most to them.”

About: PATH2™ Vice President and Partner Dave DesRochers has a gift for connecting with people and building mutually beneficial relationships. A former pro football player for the Seattle Seahawks and an exceptional public speaker, Dave shares lessons from life and work with students, community groups, people in career transition, veterans, HR teams, recruiters, nonprofits, and business leaders. For more information, visit www.PATH2.net.

