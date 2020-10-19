Home Entertainment Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta end: This is the...
Entertainment

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta end: This is the new Cold War beta end date

0

By

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War open beta has been extended and that means more game time for those who haven’t pre-ordered COD 2020.

Some PS4 owners have been able to play quite a lot of the new Call of Duty title, which will be launching on November 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, Xbox One and PC open beta players had to wait until Saturday before they got access.

And the good news is that everyone will be getting another 24-hours to explore Black Ops this week.

WHEN DOES THE CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS OPEN BETA END?

Activision has confirmed that they have extended the official times on open beta across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The official Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War beta end date has been changed to Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

This means that the Call of Duty beta end time has been changed to 6pm BST, or 10am PDT, on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

A message from Activision adds: “Thanks to the code-breaking efforts of our incredible community, an extra day of the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta has been unlocked. The Beta will now end on Oct 20th at 10am PT.

“Equip all weapon attachments now through the remainder of the #BlackOpsColdWar Open Beta.

“During the Beta, experience signature Black Ops combat across traditional 6v6 modes, the higher player count 12v12 Combined Arms, and a brand-new 40-player mode, Fireteam: Dirty Bomb.

“The Beta will feature a selection of the game’s Multiplayer maps set in distinct global locations during the Cold War. Players can progress and rank up in the Beta-specific levelling system where loadout items, including new weaponry, covert spy tech through Field Upgrades, and badass Scorestreaks can be unlocked by earning XP.”

Gamers can unlock the following bonuses over the remaining beta time:

  • Unlock Adler in Call of Duty Mobile.
  • Reach level 10 to unlock the Mutual Animosity blueprint.
  • Up to 4 tier skips in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Here’s more on that Mutual Animosity blueprint that can be unlocked this week: “All players who reach Level 10 within the Beta will receive the “Mutual Animosity” SMG Weapon Blueprint at launch in the full Black Ops Cold War game.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus latest: Light at end of the tunnel hope soaring for vaccine to defeat virus
Next articleCoronavirus latest: Light at end of the tunnel hope soaring for vaccine to defeat virus

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Drones drop seed for Koala gum trees

0
BySPECIALISED drones are being tested in a programme to boost koala numbers on Australia’s east coast, dropping seeds of gum trees as part of...
Read more
Entertainment

Hungarian restaurant’s creative social distancing

0
ByHIT by a plunge in turnover after foreign tourists vanished, Michelin-starred Hungarian restaurant Costes has staged a skyline dining event on the Budapest Eye...
Read more
Entertainment

Saudi woman creates largest coffee painting

0
ByA SAUDI artist has created the world’s “largest coffee painting”, becoming the first woman from the country to achieve a record title single-handedly, the...
Read more
Entertainment

The right time

0
ByRAPPER and recording artiste Samson Thomas grew up in the now demolished Pekeliling Flats that were once located in Jalan Tun Razak, and later...
Read more
Entertainment

One can make a difference

0
ByBY BRIDGET MENEZESTHERE was a writer who used to go to the seaside to do his writing. He had the habit of walking along...
Read more
Entertainment

From automobiles to wristwatches

0
ByBOSTAMI AHMAD is no ordinary designer. He grew up the son of Felda settlers who did not even own a car. However, his love...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Meghan Markle's new portrait with Prince Harry has a subtle nod to Princess Diana

Celebrity 0
ByView photosThe portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was taken by photographer Matt Sayles to promote the couple's upcoming TIME100 Talks. (Photo: Time/...
Read more

Max Ehrich Faces Backlash From Demi Lovato Fans After Posting New Pic Of Sonika Vaid

Celebrity 0
ByErin Silvia Max Ehrich shared a new Instagram photo of himself smiling while FaceTiming with his rumored new love interest, Sonika Vaid, just a few...
Read more

Coronavirus latest: Light at end of the tunnel hope soaring for vaccine to defeat virus

Health 0
ByProfessor Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer (Image: No 10/Getty)He told MPs: "We aren't light years away from it. It isn't a totally...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: