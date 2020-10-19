Home Gaming Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta end: This is the...
Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta end: This is the new Cold War beta end date

0

By

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War open beta has been extended and that means more game time for those who haven’t pre-ordered COD 2020.

Some PS4 owners have been able to play quite a lot of the new Call of Duty title, which will be launching on November 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, Xbox One and PC open beta players had to wait until Saturday before they got access.

And the good news is that everyone will be getting another 24-hours to explore Black Ops this week.

WHEN DOES THE CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS OPEN BETA END?

Activision has confirmed that they have extended the official times on open beta across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The official Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War beta end date has been changed to Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

This means that the Call of Duty beta end time has been changed to 6pm BST, or 10am PDT, on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

A message from Activision adds: “Thanks to the code-breaking efforts of our incredible community, an extra day of the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta has been unlocked. The Beta will now end on Oct 20th at 10am PT.

“Equip all weapon attachments now through the remainder of the #BlackOpsColdWar Open Beta.

“During the Beta, experience signature Black Ops combat across traditional 6v6 modes, the higher player count 12v12 Combined Arms, and a brand-new 40-player mode, Fireteam: Dirty Bomb.

“The Beta will feature a selection of the game’s Multiplayer maps set in distinct global locations during the Cold War. Players can progress and rank up in the Beta-specific levelling system where loadout items, including new weaponry, covert spy tech through Field Upgrades, and badass Scorestreaks can be unlocked by earning XP.”

Gamers can unlock the following bonuses over the remaining beta time:

  • Unlock Adler in Call of Duty Mobile.
  • Reach level 10 to unlock the Mutual Animosity blueprint.
  • Up to 4 tier skips in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Here’s more on that Mutual Animosity blueprint that can be unlocked this week: “All players who reach Level 10 within the Beta will receive the “Mutual Animosity” SMG Weapon Blueprint at launch in the full Black Ops Cold War game.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus SNUB: Chinese man says UK can’t contain COVID-19 for one embarrassing reason
Next articleFTSE 100 LIVE: EU markets to slump as coronavirus and Brexit talks weigh down sentiment

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: Haunting of Verdansk Warzone patch news

0
ByCall of Duty Modern Warfare updates news for October (Image: ACTIVISION)The next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update could be a big one for...
Read more
Gaming

This cryptic tweet suggests Rainbow Six Siege might be on its way to Xbox Game Pass

0
ByRainbow Six Tease.A cryptic tweet shared by the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account over the weekend looks to be teasing that Rainbow Six Siege...
Read more
Gaming

Should Fortnite add a “fill” option for Arena?

0
Byjames_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) The setting would allow players to be automatically matched with teammates of a similar rank. The concept of Arena fills is nothing new,...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War console players are turning off crossplay to escape PC cheaters – in the beta

0
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War console players are turning off crossplay to try to escape PC cheaters - in the beta.Call of...
Read more
Gaming

Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass

0
Point and click.Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has announced. Grim Fandango Remastered, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, and Full Throttle Remastered...
Read more
Gaming

Stardew Valley is getting split-screen co-op

0
Everything's going jackanory.Stardew Valley is getting split-screen co-op. The feature hits the much-loved indie classic with the upcoming 1.5 update. On the PC version you can...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Alex Rodriguez & Daughter Natasha, 15, Show Off Moves To Jennifer Lopez’s “PaTi” Challenge & She ‘Loves’ It

Celebrity 0
ByEmily Selleck Jennifer Lopez has two new backup dancers! Fiance Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Natasha have shown off their moves, dancing to her hit...
Read more

GMB fans baffled as Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid missing from ITV show

Tv & Radio 0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Good Morning Britain fans were surprised to switch on their tellies at the crack of dawn on Monday to see Kate Garraway...
Read more

Your Samsung Galaxy S20 could look outdated a lot sooner than you thought

Tech 0
BySamsung's feature-packed Galaxy S20 range arrived in UK stores in March and if you rushed out to buy one then you might be surprised...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: