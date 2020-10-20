Home Entertainment Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta ends: Here’s when you...
Entertainment

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta ends: Here’s when you can play next on PS4 and Xbox

0

By

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War news has ended (Image: ACTIVISION)

It seems the latest Call of Duty open beta has proven popular with gamers, following its launch earlier this month. This week has been dominated by the news of the new Zombie Royale and Halloween event releasing in Warzone and Modern Warfare. But it won’t be long before gamers turn their full gaze back to the launch of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

Related articles

WHEN DOES THE BLACK OPS COLD WAR BETA END?

Having extended the open beta by a full 24-hours, developers Treyarch have now called time on the cross-platform test.

Fans found plenty of bugs and things to iron out before the full release, and it looks like a lot of gamers downloaded the limited beta.

A message from Treyarch reads: “That’s a wrap… THANK YOU to everyone who participated in our #BlackOpsColdWar Open Beta!

- Advertisement -

“Help us continue to dial everything in for launch by sending us your constructive feedback and bug reports

“It’s also super helpful to learn about any bugs you find in the game. If you run into a bug or encounter something you think isn’t working or displaying as intended, let us know.

“A helpful bug report includes what happened, where and when it happened, and steps to reproduce what you experienced.”

Having completed its run at 6pm on October 20, gamers now have to wait 23 days to play again. The downside is that while gamers have had plenty of time to play COD 2020 in October, there won’t be any more testing done on PS4, Xbox One or PC.

The next time gamers will be able to play Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be on its release date, which is scheduled for November 13, 2020. And there’s plenty of stuff to look forward to when everything kicks off again next month.

While gamers have been able to play Call of Duty Cold War’s multiplayer mode, the full version will ship with a campaign, a unified Battle Pass with Warzone, and a fresh Zombies adventure.

More details regarding both can be found below:

ZOMBIES

With more than a nod to “Nacht der Untoten” – the map that started it all – “Die Maschine” takes place in the early ‘80s, but its roots reach back even further into the past.

- Advertisement -

As part of Requiem, a CIA-backed international response team led by Grigori Weaver from the original Black Ops story, operatives explore a World War II bunker that hasn’t only been ravaged by time…

While fighting to suppress the unnatural phenomena at this graffiti-skinned, boarded-up bunker, Requiem team members investigate what lies beneath this structure that’s been left to crumble after decades of disservice. Should they succeed, Requiem may uncover a cache of decades-old secrets that upend the global order.

At the same time, a Soviet-led division and rival to Requiem, the Omega Group, enters the fray. The Omega Group also has a keen interest in studying and harnessing the unexplained events and anomalies manifesting around the globe.

COLD WAR CAMPAIGN

Taking place after the events of the original story, Black Ops Cold War reunites players with legendary operatives Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson as they’re pulled into a high-stakes conspiracy. Joined by a new cast of characters and faced with threats from the past, players will uncover a subversive plot with devastating global implications.

It’s 1981 and a global threat is looming at the height of the Cold War. As the world rests on the brink of nuclear conflict, a newly-formed team of CIA operatives will engage in a series of deniable operations and covert spycraft to prevent an unimaginable disaster.

The single-player Campaign experience led by Raven Software arms players with an array of badass munitions, including fan-favorite classic firearms and prototypical weaponry from the Cold War era. The race is on to discover the truth and battle through mindbending twists and turns that only Black Ops can deliver.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCan hairdressers open in Tier 3?
Next articleThe problem when trying to sleep that could signal advanced prostate cancer

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli on hopes of NEW Sarah Brightman and Ed Sheeran duets – 'A great pleasure'

0
ByAndrea Bocelli has performed some sensational duets over his impressive career. Most notable has to be the Italian tenor’s 1996 hit single Time to...
Read more
Entertainment

Michael Jackson finished Bad World Tour by making ENORMOUS donation

0
The Bad Tour saw the King of Pop beginning his journey in Tokyo, and concluding two years later in Los Angeles.The Bad Tour grossed...
Read more
Entertainment

The Cranberries lead singer: What happened to Dolores O'Riordan?

0
ByHer funeral lasted for three days, from January 20 to 22, during which time she lay in an open casket in St Joseph’s Church. There...
Read more
Entertainment

Iconic movie memorabilia up for sale

0
ByFILM fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman or...
Read more
Entertainment

Balinese sisters taking on plastic

0
ByDISMAYED by the plastic waste strewn over their home island of Bali, sisters Melati and Isabel Wijsen have channelled Ted Talks and international conferences...
Read more
Entertainment

Facebook unveils translator for 100 languages

0
ByFACEBOOK on Oct 19 unveiled software based on machine learning which the company said was the first to be able to translate from any...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Nicola Adams’ girlfriend speaks out on Strictly ‘curse’ amid Katya Jones same-sex pairing

Celebrity 0
ByShe said: "I'm not worried about the curse. “Nicki and me are best friends so I don't really see anyone as competition and she doesn't...
Read more

The problem when trying to sleep that could signal advanced prostate cancer

Health 0
ByProstate cancer begins when cells in the prostate gland - a small walnut-shaped gland in men - divide and multiply uncontrollably. It usually develops...
Read more

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta ends: Here’s when you can play next on PS4 and Xbox

Entertainment 0
ByThe Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War news has ended (Image: ACTIVISION)It seems the latest Call of Duty open beta has proven popular...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress