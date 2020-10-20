Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta ends: Here’s when you can play next on PS4 and Xbox

By
The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War news has ended
It seems the latest Call of Duty open beta has proven popular with gamers, following its launch earlier this month. This week has been dominated by the news of the new Zombie Royale and Halloween event releasing in Warzone and Modern Warfare. But it won’t be long before gamers turn their full gaze back to the launch of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.
WHEN DOES THE BLACK OPS COLD WAR BETA END?
Having extended the open beta by a full 24-hours, developers Treyarch have now called time on the cross-platform test.
Fans found plenty of bugs and things to iron out before the full release, and it looks like a lot of gamers downloaded the limited beta.
A message from Treyarch reads: “That’s a wrap… THANK YOU to everyone who participated in our #BlackOpsColdWar Open Beta!
“Help us continue to dial everything in for launch by sending us your constructive feedback and bug reports
“It’s also super helpful to learn about any bugs you find in the game. If you run into a bug or encounter something you think isn’t working or displaying as intended, let us know.
“A helpful bug report includes what happened, where and when it happened, and steps to reproduce what you experienced.”
Having completed its run at 6pm on October 20, gamers now have to wait 23 days to play again. The downside is that while gamers have had plenty of time to play COD 2020 in October, there won’t be any more testing done on PS4, Xbox One or PC.
The next time gamers will be able to play Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be on its release date, which is scheduled for November 13, 2020. And there’s plenty of stuff to look forward to when everything kicks off again next month.
While gamers have been able to play Call of Duty Cold War’s multiplayer mode, the full version will ship with a campaign, a unified Battle Pass with Warzone, and a fresh Zombies adventure.
More details regarding both can be found below:
ZOMBIES
With more than a nod to “Nacht der Untoten” – the map that started it all – “Die Maschine” takes place in the early ‘80s, but its roots reach back even further into the past.
As part of Requiem, a CIA-backed international response team led by Grigori Weaver from the original Black Ops story, operatives explore a World War II bunker that hasn’t only been ravaged by time…
While fighting to suppress the unnatural phenomena at this graffiti-skinned, boarded-up bunker, Requiem team members investigate what lies beneath this structure that’s been left to crumble after decades of disservice. Should they succeed, Requiem may uncover a cache of decades-old secrets that upend the global order.
At the same time, a Soviet-led division and rival to Requiem, the Omega Group, enters the fray. The Omega Group also has a keen interest in studying and harnessing the unexplained events and anomalies manifesting around the globe.
COLD WAR CAMPAIGN
Taking place after the events of the original story, Black Ops Cold War reunites players with legendary operatives Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson as they’re pulled into a high-stakes conspiracy. Joined by a new cast of characters and faced with threats from the past, players will uncover a subversive plot with devastating global implications.
It’s 1981 and a global threat is looming at the height of the Cold War. As the world rests on the brink of nuclear conflict, a newly-formed team of CIA operatives will engage in a series of deniable operations and covert spycraft to prevent an unimaginable disaster.
The single-player Campaign experience led by Raven Software arms players with an array of badass munitions, including fan-favorite classic firearms and prototypical weaponry from the Cold War era. The race is on to discover the truth and battle through mindbending twists and turns that only Black Ops can deliver.