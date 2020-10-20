Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta ends: Here’s when you can play next on PS4 and Xbox

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War news has ended

It seems the latest Call of Duty open beta has proven popular with gamers, following its launch earlier this month. This week has been dominated by the news of the new Zombie Royale and Halloween event releasing in Warzone and Modern Warfare. But it won’t be long before gamers turn their full gaze back to the launch of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

WHEN DOES THE BLACK OPS COLD WAR BETA END?

Having extended the open beta by a full 24-hours, developers Treyarch have now called time on the cross-platform test.

Fans found plenty of bugs and things to iron out before the full release, and it looks like a lot of gamers downloaded the limited beta.

A message from Treyarch reads: “That’s a wrap… THANK YOU to everyone who participated in our #BlackOpsColdWar Open Beta!

“Help us continue to dial everything in for launch by sending us your constructive feedback and bug reports

“It’s also super helpful to learn about any bugs you find in the game. If you run into a bug or encounter something you think isn’t working or displaying as intended, let us know.

“A helpful bug report includes what happened, where and when it happened, and steps to reproduce what you experienced.”