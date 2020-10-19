Home Gaming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta gets a 24-hour extension
Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta gets a 24-hour extension

Achievement unlocked. 

Thanks to the code-breaking efforts of the Call of Duty community, players enjoying the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta will see their playtime extended by 24 hours.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War went into beta across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this week, with crossplay enabled. After emails tempting players to solve a series of coded messages were sent out to over the weekend, the community banded together to tackle the puzzles. The reward was a one-day extension to the cross-platform beta, which means it will now close at 6pm UK time on 20th October, instead of the previously advertised 19th October.

“Thanks to the code-breaking efforts of our incredible community, an extra day of the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta has been unlocked!” the official Call of Duty Twitter account tweeted. “The Beta will now end on Oct 20th at 10am PT.”

It’s possible not all fans will be grateful for the additional time, though. As Wes reported yesterday, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War console players are turning off crossplay to try to escape PC cheaters in the beta. Despite progress not carrying over from the beta into the full release, cheaters have already been spotted ruining the game for others.

