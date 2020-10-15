Home Gaming Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Open Beta release time on...
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Open Beta release time on Xbox and PC: COD beta dates

If you’ve been waiting for the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Open Beta to start, then there is both good and bad news, depending on which platform you’re using. For PS4 gamers, everything will be kicking off in a unified fashion, meaning no waiting around, even if you have not pre-ordered the game. But for gamers on different platforms, there’s going to be some lag waiting for the open beta. It should also be noted that even though this is an open beta and therefore free to play, Xbox One gamers will still need an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

CALL OF DUTY COLD WAR OPEN BETA RELEASE NEWS

The Black Ops Beta has been available to test across a number of weekends and we’re now heading into the final straight.

This week’s Black Ops Cold War beta will be free to everyone on PS4, and will be starting later today.

The Black Ops Open Beta on PS4 kicks off on Thursday, October 15, 2020, and it won’t be exclusive to just that platform for the whole weekend.

That’s because Pre-Order customers on Xbox One and PC will also get early access at the same time.

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta release time has been set for 6pm BST, or 10am PT, if you live in the United States.

And while things will be kicking off today on PS4, Xbox One and PC, some gamers will need to wait a few more days for access.

Those who pre-ordered the game digitally on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or PC can begin playing the Black Ops Cold War Beta on Thursday, October 15 and on Friday, October 16.

As mentioned above, Xbox Live Gold is required for Xbox players, and PC players are required to have a Battle.net account.

The rest of the weekend, from Saturday, October 17 to Monday, October 19, will be open to all Xbox and PC players regardless of pre-order status.

So if you’re waiting for the Black Ops Cold War Open Beta on Xbox One and PC, you will get access starting on Saturday, 10am PDT, or 6pm BST.

A message from Activision adds: “The second Beta weekend is available on all three platforms, and it’s scheduled to run from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.

