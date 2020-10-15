Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PS4 open beta release date, start time, download, schedule

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War publisher Activision is getting ready to hold a second beta weekend for PS4 owners.

The next Black Ops Cold War beta weekend has an October 15 release date, and a 6pm BST start time for fans living in the UK.

Unlike last weekend’s beta, there’s no early access period, which means anybody and everybody can jump in and play, even without a pre-order.

To ensure you don’t miss a second of the action, it’s probably worth pre-loading the game early. The Call of Duty beta client weighs in at around 25GB, and can be downloaded from this link.

If you took part in last weekend’s beta, then you can jump back in using your existing download.

The free Cold War beta weekend runs until 6pm BST on October 19, so there’s plenty of time to enjoy the action.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for Xbox One and PC users, who can only gain early access by pre-ordering the game. You can read all about the Xbox One and PC beta at this link.

On the plus side, the Call of Duty beta will support cross-play multiplayer, meaning you can battle against players from other platforms.

Perhaps we’ll finally settle the PS4 and Xbox One console war – although PC players will probably come out on top due to the whole mouse and keyboard thing.