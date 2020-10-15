Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Xbox One beta: Early access date, start time and pre-load

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta is finally coming to Xbox One and PC.

After last weekend’s PS4 beta, Activision is expanding the multiplayer beta to include other platforms.

The Black Ops Cold War Xbox One and PC beta has an October 15 release date, and a 6pm BST UK start time. The beta is also open to all PS4 owners.

However, the October 15 release date only actually applies to early access pre-order customers.

Non pre-order customers can still take part in the multiplayer beta weekend on Xbox One and PC, but not until the open beta begins at 6pm BST on October 17.

Unfortunately for Xbox One users, an Xbox Gold susbcription is required to enjoy online multiplayer. PC players, on the other hand, are required to have a Battle.net account.

To ensure you don’t miss a second of the action, fans can pre-load the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta early.

The beta weighs in at around 20GB on Xbox One, and can be download from this link.

“Be among the first to get hands-on with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War maps and modes in the Open Beta,” reads the official description.