Home Gaming Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Xbox One beta: Early access...
Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Xbox One beta: Early access date, start time and pre-load

0

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta is finally coming to Xbox One and PC.

After last weekend’s PS4 beta, Activision is expanding the multiplayer beta to include other platforms.

The Black Ops Cold War Xbox One and PC beta has an October 15 release date, and a 6pm BST UK start time. The beta is also open to all PS4 owners.

However, the October 15 release date only actually applies to early access pre-order customers.

Non pre-order customers can still take part in the multiplayer beta weekend on Xbox One and PC, but not until the open beta begins at 6pm BST on October 17.

Unfortunately for Xbox One users, an Xbox Gold susbcription is required to enjoy online multiplayer. PC players, on the other hand, are required to have a Battle.net account.

To ensure you don’t miss a second of the action, fans can pre-load the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta early.

The beta weighs in at around 20GB on Xbox One, and can be download from this link.

Be among the first to get hands-on with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War maps and modes in the Open Beta,” reads the official description.

- Advertisement -

“Experience thrilling Multiplayer action from quintessential 6v6 Black Ops combat across new and returning modes, 12v12 Combined Arms, and the all new 40 player Fireteam Dirty Bomb mode.

“Use Field Upgrades and unleash Scorestreaks on enemies, perfect your loadout in the Gunsmith and more.

“The Beta is a taste of what’s to come with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War when it launches on November 13.”

The highlight of the Cold War beta is the chance to play the huge Fireteam: Dirty Bomb game mode.

This unique new game mode sees ten teams of four compete to collect uranium and detonate dirty bombs.

“Fireteam: Dirty Bomb cranks the action up to 11 with multi-squad insanity,” Activision explains.

“A total of 40 players broken out into 10 teams will compete to take out enemies, collect uranium caches, locate Dirty Bombs scattered throughout the map, and successfully deposit their uranium into said bombs to detonate them and get the win.”

In Combined Arms: Assault, two teams of 12 fight to secure a neutral capture zone in the centre of the map.

Activision explains more: “Once that objective is captured, the next one opens up deeper into enemy territory. The first team to successfully infiltrate and capture the enemy’s final zone comes out on top.

- Advertisement -

“By default, teams will battle it out through five capture zones in each map. Once a zone is captured, the match timer will pause, allowing teams to reset and prepare for the next push.

“The match is won when a team has captured the final zone at the end of the linear progression of objectives.

“If neither team successfully captures the enemy’s final zone, the round will end, and teams will play a single overtime round with only the central objective in play. The first team to capture the zone will win the round and the match.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHunter Renfroe on Rays taking 3-0 series lead over Astros, being 1 win away from World Series
Next articleDabao Live to help F&B businesses reach more customers online

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

The Van Helsing team unveils dark fantasy XCOM-alike King Arthur: Knight's Tale

0
I don't know why they didn't just call it Mordred. If you're going for a dark Arthurian vibe, why name it after a fluffy...
Read more
Gaming

GTA 5 Online update: Last chance to grab these weekly Grand Theft Auto rewards

0
In the next 24-hours, developers Rockstar Games will be removing the current lineup of Grand Theft Auto rewards available across PS4, Xbox One and...
Read more
Gaming

Football Manager 2021 has body language for chats with players

0
Safe hands.Football Manager 2021 has body language for chats with players, Sports Interactive has revealed. This new body language system was shown off as part of...
Read more
Gaming

Coop signs to G2 as first NA pickup

0
michael_hindi@tracker.gg (Michael Hindi) While Coop might have come to fame later than most noteworthy pros, he’s finally getting some proper recognition Coop is known as “that...
Read more
Gaming

Age of Empires III, Tales of Vesperia lead October's next batch of Game Pass additions

0
Plus Katana Zero, Supraland, and more.If Doom Eternal, Forza Motorsport 7, and the like weren't already enough to be getting on with this month, Microsoft...
Read more
Gaming

Trios FNCS reaches record player count signalling huge format success

0
michael_hindi@tracker.gg (Michael Hindi) Shocker shocker - people are playing the Trios iteration of FNCS at record rates Commonly touted by the professional community as the “best...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

'Dripping sarcasm': Graham clarifies comment about segregation

US 0
Caitlin Oprysko “I want to make sure that everybody in my state moves forward,” he told reporters, emphasizing that nearly a third of his constituents...
Read more

Airlines Pitch Frequent-Flier Mile Deals to Wary Travelers

Lifestyle 0
United Airlines had the lowest average price for economy-class award tickets in November, according to a new survey. The airline says it has dropped...
Read more

‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Star Claudia Jordan Claims Married Donald Trump Tried To Kiss Her Twice

Celebrity 0
Jenna Lemoncelli In a shocking new interview, former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star Claudia Jordan claims Donald Trump tried to kiss her on two different occasions. She...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: