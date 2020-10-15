Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Xbox One beta: Early access date, start time and pre-load

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta is finally coming to Xbox One and PC.
After last weekend’s PS4 beta, Activision is expanding the multiplayer beta to include other platforms.
The Black Ops Cold War Xbox One and PC beta has an October 15 release date, and a 6pm BST UK start time. The beta is also open to all PS4 owners.
However, the October 15 release date only actually applies to early access pre-order customers.
Non pre-order customers can still take part in the multiplayer beta weekend on Xbox One and PC, but not until the open beta begins at 6pm BST on October 17.
Unfortunately for Xbox One users, an Xbox Gold susbcription is required to enjoy online multiplayer. PC players, on the other hand, are required to have a Battle.net account.
To ensure you don’t miss a second of the action, fans can pre-load the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta early.
The beta weighs in at around 20GB on Xbox One, and can be download from this link.
“Be among the first to get hands-on with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War maps and modes in the Open Beta,” reads the official description.
“Experience thrilling Multiplayer action from quintessential 6v6 Black Ops combat across new and returning modes, 12v12 Combined Arms, and the all new 40 player Fireteam Dirty Bomb mode.
“Use Field Upgrades and unleash Scorestreaks on enemies, perfect your loadout in the Gunsmith and more.
“The Beta is a taste of what’s to come with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War when it launches on November 13.”
The highlight of the Cold War beta is the chance to play the huge Fireteam: Dirty Bomb game mode.
This unique new game mode sees ten teams of four compete to collect uranium and detonate dirty bombs.
“Fireteam: Dirty Bomb cranks the action up to 11 with multi-squad insanity,” Activision explains.
“A total of 40 players broken out into 10 teams will compete to take out enemies, collect uranium caches, locate Dirty Bombs scattered throughout the map, and successfully deposit their uranium into said bombs to detonate them and get the win.”
In Combined Arms: Assault, two teams of 12 fight to secure a neutral capture zone in the centre of the map.
Activision explains more: “Once that objective is captured, the next one opens up deeper into enemy territory. The first team to successfully infiltrate and capture the enemy’s final zone comes out on top.
“By default, teams will battle it out through five capture zones in each map. Once a zone is captured, the match timer will pause, allowing teams to reset and prepare for the next push.
“The match is won when a team has captured the final zone at the end of the linear progression of objectives.
“If neither team successfully captures the enemy’s final zone, the round will end, and teams will play a single overtime round with only the central objective in play. The first team to capture the zone will win the round and the match.”