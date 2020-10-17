Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Xbox One, PC open beta dates, time, Double XP, pre-load

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta is about to enter its final phase on Xbox One and PC.
The Black Ops Cold War open beta has an October 17 release date on Xbox and PC. The beta will begin at 6pm BST for fans living in the UK.
The Call of Duty beta ends just a few days later at 6pm BST on Monday, October 19.
The best thing of all is that you don’t need a pre-order to enjoy the multiplayer weekend, which is open to all users on PC and Xbox.
Unfortunately for Xbox One users, an Xbox Gold susbcription is required to enjoy online multiplayer. PC players, on the other hand, are required to have a Battle.net account.
To ensure you don’t miss a second of the action, fans can pre-load the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta early.
The beta weighs in at around 20GB on Xbox One, and can be download from this link.
As an added bonus, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War players on all platforms can earn double XP once the open beta goes live.
The double XP event will help players reach level 10 and unlock a special beta reward.
New players who reach level 10 in the beta can earn a SMG Weapon Blueprint at the launch of Black Ops Cold War.
The highlight of the Cold War beta is the chance to play the huge Fireteam: Dirty Bomb game mode.
This unique new game mode sees ten teams of four compete to collect uranium and detonate dirty bombs.
“Fireteam: Dirty Bomb cranks the action up to 11 with multi-squad insanity,” Activision explains.
“A total of 40 players broken out into 10 teams will compete to take out enemies, collect uranium caches, locate Dirty Bombs scattered throughout the map, and successfully deposit their uranium into said bombs to detonate them and get the win.”
In Combined Arms: Assault, two teams of 12 fight to secure a neutral capture zone in the centre of the map.
Activision explains more: “Once that objective is captured, the next one opens up deeper into enemy territory. The first team to successfully infiltrate and capture the enemy’s final zone comes out on top.
“By default, teams will battle it out through five capture zones in each map. Once a zone is captured, the match timer will pause, allowing teams to reset and prepare for the next push.
“The match is won when a team has captured the final zone at the end of the linear progression of objectives.
“If neither team successfully captures the enemy’s final zone, the round will end, and teams will play a single overtime round with only the central objective in play. The first team to capture the zone will win the round and the match.”