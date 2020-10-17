Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Xbox One, PC open beta dates, time, Double XP, pre-load

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta is about to enter its final phase on Xbox One and PC.

The Black Ops Cold War open beta has an October 17 release date on Xbox and PC. The beta will begin at 6pm BST for fans living in the UK.

The Call of Duty beta ends just a few days later at 6pm BST on Monday, October 19.

The best thing of all is that you don’t need a pre-order to enjoy the multiplayer weekend, which is open to all users on PC and Xbox.

Unfortunately for Xbox One users, an Xbox Gold susbcription is required to enjoy online multiplayer. PC players, on the other hand, are required to have a Battle.net account.

To ensure you don’t miss a second of the action, fans can pre-load the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta early.

The beta weighs in at around 20GB on Xbox One, and can be download from this link.

As an added bonus, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War players on all platforms can earn double XP once the open beta goes live.