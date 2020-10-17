Home Entertainment Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Xbox One, PC open beta...
Entertainment

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Xbox One, PC open beta dates, time, Double XP, pre-load

0

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta is about to enter its final phase on Xbox One and PC.

The Black Ops Cold War open beta has an October 17 release date on Xbox and PC. The beta will begin at 6pm BST for fans living in the UK.

The Call of Duty beta ends just a few days later at 6pm BST on Monday, October 19.

The best thing of all is that you don’t need a pre-order to enjoy the multiplayer weekend, which is open to all users on PC and Xbox.

Unfortunately for Xbox One users, an Xbox Gold susbcription is required to enjoy online multiplayer. PC players, on the other hand, are required to have a Battle.net account.

To ensure you don’t miss a second of the action, fans can pre-load the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta early.

The beta weighs in at around 20GB on Xbox One, and can be download from this link.

As an added bonus, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War players on all platforms can earn double XP once the open beta goes live.

The double XP event will help players reach level 10 and unlock a special beta reward.

- Advertisement -

New players who reach level 10 in the beta can earn a SMG Weapon Blueprint at the launch of Black Ops Cold War.

The highlight of the Cold War beta is the chance to play the huge Fireteam: Dirty Bomb game mode.

This unique new game mode sees ten teams of four compete to collect uranium and detonate dirty bombs.

“Fireteam: Dirty Bomb cranks the action up to 11 with multi-squad insanity,” Activision explains.

“A total of 40 players broken out into 10 teams will compete to take out enemies, collect uranium caches, locate Dirty Bombs scattered throughout the map, and successfully deposit their uranium into said bombs to detonate them and get the win.”

In Combined Arms: Assault, two teams of 12 fight to secure a neutral capture zone in the centre of the map.

Activision explains more: “Once that objective is captured, the next one opens up deeper into enemy territory. The first team to successfully infiltrate and capture the enemy’s final zone comes out on top.

“By default, teams will battle it out through five capture zones in each map. Once a zone is captured, the match timer will pause, allowing teams to reset and prepare for the next push.

“The match is won when a team has captured the final zone at the end of the linear progression of objectives.

- Advertisement -

“If neither team successfully captures the enemy’s final zone, the round will end, and teams will play a single overtime round with only the central objective in play. The first team to capture the zone will win the round and the match.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDestiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards this week, Xur location today, and Beyond Light Raid
Next articleTwo High-Speed Pieces of Space Junk Just Narrowly Missed a Major Collision

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Disney puts racism warning on classics Peter Pan, Dumbo and more 'wrong then, wrong now'

0
Walt Disney Pictures already had viewer discretion notices on their streaming service for classics like Peter Pan, but have now strengthened their racism warnings....
Read more
Entertainment

PS5 pre-order stock UPDATE: Latest news on Wave 3 re-stock – is today the day to order

0
Anybody who managed to secure a PS5 console for launch should count themselves extremely lucky. PS5 pre-order stock has been incredibly hard to come by, as...
Read more
Entertainment

Final Fantasy 7 and FF8 Remastered Christmas surprise for PS4 and Nintendo Switch fans

0
Final Fantasy vide game fans are in for a treat this Christmas, as Square Enix announces new releases for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. In a...
Read more
Entertainment

AC/DC set record straight on Malcolm Young’s inclusion in new album ‘He’s there in spirit’

0
AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young sadly died from the effects of dementia in 2017 and since then the band have been working on a tribute...
Read more
Entertainment

Love Actually star says ‘s***’ Christmas movie has ‘aged badly’ but doesn’t regret it all

0
Richard Curtis is best-known for his rom-coms, but perhaps his most famous is Love Actually. It may be a favourite of Christmas movies but...
Read more
Entertainment

David Bowie earnings: Who earns David Bowie's royalties? How much?

0
David Bowie was not just a musician and performer, but also an innovator. This is clear in the way he left his estate and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

France terror: Man 'BEHEADED' near school in Paris before attacker shot dead by police

World 0
Police discovered the body of the victim at around 5.30pm local time in Conflans Sainte-Honorine . A police source said the teacher had shown pupils...
Read more

Everything the Kardashians Have Said About ‘KUWTK’ Coming to an End

Celebrity 0
Dory Jackson A tough goodbye. September 8 will forever mark the beginning of the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ more than a decade-long...
Read more

Frank Thomas breaks down Marcell Ozuna’s huge night in NLCS Game 4 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 16, 2020 at 2:12a ET | MLB | Duration: 0:47Marcell Ozuna led the way for the Atlanta Braves with 4 hits including...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: