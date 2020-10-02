Call of Duty Cold War beta: Great news for coming Black Ops release date

The new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta is coming out next week on PS4 consoles and there’s already plenty of hype surrounding it. The good news is that everyone will get the chance to join and play, as there will be both early access for pre-order customers, and an open beta. The COD Cold War open beta is scheduled across all platforms, and the final test has also been confirmed as including cross-play.
It’s all very encouraging news, even if you’re still on the fance about purchasing the next COD game. And there will probably be quite a few Warzone gamers who will be interested to see how everything intergrates with the new game.
If the COD beta is anything like the Alpha, gamers will probably get the chance to play Warzone via the Black Ops dash. And speaking of the Alpha, developers Treyarch shared some encouraging words about the next Call of Duty test.
Lead game designer Tony Flame has been sharing tidbits about Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on Twitter, including how the Alpha will compare to the Beta.
As you might expect, the Cold War beta is expected to include smoother gameplay and less bugs.
And Flame had some encouraging words for gamers excited to jump into the beta between October 8 and October 19, telling fans:
“The Black Ops Cold War Beta is quite an upgrade over the Alpha. I don’t think anyone quite realizes what this team can do in a short amount of time.
“From new features to the core feel, nearly everything has taken leaps forward. My favorite part tho: the new lobby music kicks it.”
Zombies Mode is another part of the game that was recently revealed, although this isn’t expected to be part of the upcoming beta.
“After 10 years I was finally able to put some real work into Zombies for Black Ops Cold War,” Flamed added on Twitter.
“What a ride it’s been, so much talent and passion in the Zombies team. I can’t tell you how proud and excited we are to show you all a sneak peek at what’s coming on Wednesday at 10 am.
“I’m extremely thankful to have worked alongside the leaders & directors of Zombies. By no means is that mode mine, there is an allstar team that has owned & built to what it is today. Its been awesome to get in there and contribute to the fun along with many others in our studio.”
It was confirmed earlier this year that the first weekend of multiplayer action would be released on October 8, 2020.
