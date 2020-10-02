Home Entertainment Call of Duty Cold War beta: Great news for coming Black Ops...
Entertainment

Call of Duty Cold War beta: Great news for coming Black Ops release date

0

The new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta is coming out next week on PS4 consoles and there’s already plenty of hype surrounding it. The good news is that everyone will get the chance to join and play, as there will be both early access for pre-order customers, and an open beta. The COD Cold War open beta is scheduled across all platforms, and the final test has also been confirmed as including cross-play.

It’s all very encouraging news, even if you’re still on the fance about purchasing the next COD game. And there will probably be quite a few Warzone gamers who will be interested to see how everything intergrates with the new game.

If the COD beta is anything like the Alpha, gamers will probably get the chance to play Warzone via the Black Ops dash. And speaking of the Alpha, developers Treyarch shared some encouraging words about the next Call of Duty test.

Lead game designer Tony Flame has been sharing tidbits about Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on Twitter, including how the Alpha will compare to the Beta.

As you might expect, the Cold War beta is expected to include smoother gameplay and less bugs.

And Flame had some encouraging words for gamers excited to jump into the beta between October 8 and October 19, telling fans:

“The Black Ops Cold War Beta is quite an upgrade over the Alpha. I don’t think anyone quite realizes what this team can do in a short amount of time.

“From new features to the core feel, nearly everything has taken leaps forward. My favorite part tho: the new lobby music kicks it.”

Zombies Mode is another part of the game that was recently revealed, although this isn’t expected to be part of the upcoming beta.

- Advertisement -

“After 10 years I was finally able to put some real work into Zombies for Black Ops Cold War,” Flamed added on Twitter.

“What a ride it’s been, so much talent and passion in the Zombies team. I can’t tell you how proud and excited we are to show you all a sneak peek at what’s coming on Wednesday at 10 am.

“I’m extremely thankful to have worked alongside the leaders & directors of Zombies. By no means is that mode mine, there is an allstar team that has owned & built to what it is today. Its been awesome to get in there and contribute to the fun along with many others in our studio.”

It was confirmed earlier this year that the first weekend of multiplayer action would be released on October 8, 2020.

Source:Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe natural supplement proven to boost sexual function and lower blood pressure
Next articleWhy Some Indian Women Still Turn to Matchmakers to Find Love

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Among Us on PS4 and Xbox: Console news and how to download Among Us for free

Newslanes - 0
Among Us has become one of the most played games on Steam and while it’s not a new title, there’s a lot of people...
Read more
Entertainment

Spider-Man 3 Electro: SPIDER-VERSE with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield?

Newslanes - 0
With Sony and Marvel now working in tandem, the reintroduction of Electro with Foxx behind the mask could be the beginning of a live-action...
Read more
Entertainment

Smash Bros Steve release date reveal: Live stream start time, SSB Ultimate Minecraft DLC

Newslanes - 0
The @NintendoEurope Twitter added: "There will be no further new fighter reveals in this livestream." Steve is the second character that features in Fighters Pass...
Read more
Entertainment

Playboy set to emerge anew as public company

Newslanes - 0
PLAYBOY will become a public company again under a deal announced Oct 1 with the group famous for the iconic nudes in its long-running...
Read more
Entertainment

Julie Andrews 85: The secret nightmare behind the most iconic Sound of Music scene

Newslanes - 0
Dame Julie continued to set the scene: "These huge speakers are in the trees because you are lip-syncing, belting out music. And a full...
Read more
Entertainment

A girl of many talents

Newslanes - 0
YOU may recognise her for her acting roles, or may have seen her as a presenter on Astro Vinmeen, but there was a time...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Jordyn Woods Poses For Sexy Shower Pic Taken By NBA Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘His View’

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck Jordyn Woods and her new beau Karl-Anthony Towns are Instagram official, and the brunette beauty shared a sultry new snap in an outdoor...
Read more

Pain in lower back? Three ‘mind-body’ exercises proven to ease symptoms

Health Newslanes - 0
Findings from their review provide empirical evidence regarding the benefits of yoga, tai chi, and qigong. "Back pain is a major public health issue often...
Read more

Why Some Indian Women Still Turn to Matchmakers to Find Love

Fashion Newslanes - 0
Praachi RaniwalaIn the first two minutes of Netflix’s hit reality show “Indian Matchmaking,” Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker, declares, “In India, we don’t say...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: