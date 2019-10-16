Call of Duty Mobile Controller Support for PS4 and Xbox devices: Activision gives update

Call of Duty Mobile is starting to be seen as one of the most releases of the year for Activision. This is down to the massive popularity of the new COD Mobile game, which has seen over 100 million downloads since it was released. But one thing holding it back for some gamers is the lack of Call of Duty Mobile Controller Support. The game was released without the feature, something that had been available at one time during the beta phases. Now gamers want to see it return, with Activision providing positive answers on the subject. So when can fans expect to see PS4 and Xbox One controllers become compatible in COD Mobile? CALL OF DUTY MOBILE CONTROLLER SUPPORT UPDATE At the time of writing, COD Mobile is still without proper controller support for PS4 and Xbox One devices. But the good news is that Activision is still talking about it coming to the game in the future.

The good news is that the popular feature is being tested right now by the COD Mobile development team. The bad news is that there is still no word on an official release date. The most recent statement covering Controller Support remains vague on details. Here’s the latest update from Activision on the return of Controller Support: “We hear you loud and clear that you want to know about controller support. “We are currently testing controller support and looking at the possibility of offering this feature sometime in the future, but we’d have to make sure it is properly implemented and balanced. Just hang tight.” It would certainly prove popular with fans who hope to see it return in the future. “I Can’t wait for that controller update. Lack of it, is the only thing stopping me from playing every day (playing MCVS for now),” one user writes. Another adds: “I would like to see larger maps incorporated with larger player counts as well. That, hardcore mode, and controller support will keep my interest for a long time moving forward. Digging the game a lot for now.” There is still a couple of months left in 2019 for Tencent and their partners to have controller support setup in COD Mobile.

But by keeping details so vague, it’s hard to tell if we will see something arrive in 2019, or in early 2020. For now, there is only one way to use an official PS4 and Xbox One, and that’s through using a PC emulator. GameLoop is the official Android emulator from Tencent that can run COD Mobile without any problems on the PC platform. For those wanting to test it out, Gamers will first need to download the GameLoop launcher on PC and proceed to add Call of Duty Mobile to their library. Having done this, Players will then need to enable the controller option on the right-hand side of the GameLoop screen. This option can be accessed by clicking on the Keyboard icon, followed by the gamepad option in the next menu. You will then need to manually map each input to the correct button on your controller, which is less simple. This involves positioning them on the screen, followed by clicking on each button and then using the chosen button for the input. Fans will be hoping to hear more about Mobile Controller Support for PS4 and Xbox One devices in the near future.

Daily Express :: Gaming Feed