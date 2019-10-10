Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Good start for COD Mobile but challenge still to come

But while COD Mobile has seen early success and a massive amount of people downloading it, the hard part is still to come.

According to a new report, Call of Duty Mobile had the biggest launch of any mobile game on Android and iOS, ever.

It’s now estimated that COD Mobile has been downloaded over 100 million times from App Stores in its first week, dwarfing many other game launches.

In comparison, Mario Kart Tour reached 90 million downloads in its first week, making it a close rival.

But other games, such as Fortnite Mobile and PUBG Mobile, got nowhere near the same download numbers in their first weeks.

Sensor Tower reports that neither Fortnite or PUBG Mobile went past 30 Million downloads over the same period.

And that will make great reading for Activision as they work out just how popular Call of Duty Mobile could be.

On the money side of things, COD Mobile is crushing its genre rivals when it comes to first-week player-spending.