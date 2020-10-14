Home Gaming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1.28 patch notes reveal big Warzone weapons...
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1.28 patch notes reveal big Warzone weapons update

Full patch notes have been released early for today’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1.28 update.

Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms at around 7am BST, on October 14, 2020, the new version of the hit shooter is set to weigh in at around 10GB on consoles.

The good news is that a lot of today’s update will help PC gamers reduce the size of the game.

Following the launch of Modern Warfare version 1.28, PC gamers will be able to select which content they’d like installed on their machines.

Gamers should know that this new option will come with certain limitations, and it will not be possible to modify the installed content while updating. If your game is not up to date before you modify your content selection, the size estimates will not be accurate.

To remove unused content on PC, following these steps:

  • 1. Open the Battle.net Launcher.
  • 2. Select Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from the panel on the left.
  • 3. Select the Options menu on the upper lefthand portion of the Battle.net Launcher.
  • 4. Select Modify Install to open the installation popup.
  • 5. Under Game Content, select Modify Install.
  • 6. Uncheck the content you wish to uninstall. (Warzone cannot be uninstalled.)
  • Campaign
  • Multiplayer
  • Special Ops
  • 7. Select Confirm.
  • 8. Select Start Install.

There are also other changes being made today which will affect gamers on all platforms. This includes further weapons tuning for both the Kar98 and the SP-R 208, which recently saw a wall exploit removed.

Today’s update will increase the minimum damage at range on the Kar98 in Warzone, and reduce the minimum damage at range on the SP-R 208.

There are also a number of important fixes that will help glitches around dying in the Subway, and also help remove issues with certain in-game items.

Playlist wise, developers Infinity Ward are removing Blood Money Quads and replacing it with Plunder Quads.

The big playlist changes for Warzone are expected next week, when a new zombies mode is rumoured to be launched for Halloween.

Full patch notes for today’s Modern Warfare 1.28 update release can be found below and includes information for multiplayer and COD Warzone:

CALL OF DUTY PATCH NOTES

MODERN WARFARE:

  • Ground War
  • Gunfight
  • Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone
  • Gun Game TDM
  • HQ Firefight – teams can add to their score by capturing the headquarters and also by getting kills

WARZONE:

  • Removing Blood Money Quads
  • Adding Plunder Quads
