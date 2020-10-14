Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1.28 patch notes reveal big Warzone weapons update

Full patch notes have been released early for today’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1.28 update.

Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms at around 7am BST, on October 14, 2020, the new version of the hit shooter is set to weigh in at around 10GB on consoles.

The good news is that a lot of today’s update will help PC gamers reduce the size of the game.

Following the launch of Modern Warfare version 1.28, PC gamers will be able to select which content they’d like installed on their machines.

Gamers should know that this new option will come with certain limitations, and it will not be possible to modify the installed content while updating. If your game is not up to date before you modify your content selection, the size estimates will not be accurate.