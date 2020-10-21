Home Gaming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scaring the hell out of players...
Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scaring the hell out of players with its Halloween update

0

By

Spooky season is upon us, and when it comes to dishing out the scares Modern Warfare really isn’t playing around. Last night the game’s Halloween event The Haunting of Verdansk went live, and it’s safe to say players are feeling suitably haunted and scared. Or I am, at least.

The centrepiece of this update is, of course, limited time mode Zombie Royale – a variation of Warzone in which players become zombies when they die, but have a chance to return as a human if they kill enough “living” players. These aren’t just your normal stumbling zombies, however, as they come armed with EMP blasts and gas grenades, can see the location of humans and their footprints, and boast a terrifying jump ability – making it all too easy for them to get on your roof. The final circles end up being particularly manic, with zombies coming from all directions (including the gas) and grenades making the whole thing spectacularly chaotic.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

All this takes place on a night mode version of the Verdansk map, and this is where players are really getting some shocks. The event comes with a bunch of free Halloween rewards which can be found in supply boxes dotted around the map, but the catch is these are trick-or-treat themed… with the tricks being terrifying jumpscares. “I screamed like I’ve never screamed before,” said one unfortunate victim on the Modern Warfare subreddit. And here’s a look at a jumpscare in action:

These boxes should come with a warning… from r/ModernWarzone

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

There are plenty of Halloween visitors dotted around Verdansk, too, as ghost sightings have been reported at Hospital, while spectres have been spotted floating around in windows. There’s also an entire ghost train, because why not?

I got scared while i was playing in the hospital then . I thought it was just me but after watching this i confirmed it. they actually added ghost from r/ModernWarzone

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Found this ghost train today in quarry from r/CODWarzone

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

- Advertisement -

The two new operator skins for this season are based on Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and players have discovered that Leatherface also has his own house in Warzone, which can be found in Krovnik Farmland. If the terrifying chainsaw noises didn’t give it away, the bits of gore on the table surely did.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Meanwhile, back in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer modes, a bunch of scarecrows have replaced the standard capture points. As players have discovered to their peril, they don’t particularly like being smacked in the face. According to an Infinity Ward dev, it takes 350 damage to trigger this explosion (and only damages the perpetrator), so you can get away with a couple of slaps.

Scarecrows don’t like to be abused 🙁 from r/modernwarfare

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

I think it’s safe to say the Halloween event is doing what it set out to do: that is, scaring the living daylights out of players. Zombie Royale and the night maps have become a surprise hit with the community, with many requesting they be kept in the game on a more permanent basis. Maybe Infinity Ward could combine it with Christmas decorations for a Nightmare Before Christmas theme.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAnton Du Beke left 'surprised’ by Jacqui Smith discovery as she addresses show ‘curse’
Next articleScourgeBringer review – another Roguelite that's well worth your love

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

ScourgeBringer review – another Roguelite that's well worth your love

0
ByHitting an enemy in ScourgeBringer is like ringing a bell. There's something hollow going on, something metallic, something that resounds. And by hitting them...
Read more
Gaming

NBA 2K21 PS5 and Xbox Series X gameplay: Badges, AI, Takeover tweaks and pies?

0
ByNBA 2K21 fans have been treated to a fresh wave of information about the PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade. In its latest Courtside Report,...
Read more
Gaming

Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge arrives in patch v14.40

0
Byjames_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) Prepare for a scare, Fortnite’s Halloween update is now live and features all sorts of spooky new content. Epic have outdone themselves with...
Read more
Gaming

Inside Xbox Series X Optimized: Yakuza: Like a Dragon

0
ByWill Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in ChiefWhen it launches on November 10, Xbox Series X will be the most powerful console the world has...
Read more
Gaming

J Balvin to headline Fortnitemares Afterlife Party: Exclusive Party Trooper outfit style

0
Byjames_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) Celebrate Halloween in style this year at the Fortnitemares Afterlife Party in Party Royale. Whilst the global pandemic may have taken your usual...
Read more
Gaming

HyperBrawl Tournament: The Multiplayer Sports Brawler is Available Now on Xbox One

0
ByScott Swarbrick, Designer, Milky Tea StudiosHey HyperBrawlers, I’m Scott Swarbrick, Designer at Milky Tea Studios, and I’m here to provide you with some pro...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Brexit: UK 'ready to welcome EU' to continue trade talks

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

Seagrove beach crowned best in England – but visiting the spectacular coast is not simple

Travel 0
ByFurthermore, it’s tranquil blue waters are popular for swimming and water sports in the warmer months. The beach is accessible by bus and car, with...
Read more

ScourgeBringer review – another Roguelite that's well worth your love

Gaming 0
ByHitting an enemy in ScourgeBringer is like ringing a bell. There's something hollow going on, something metallic, something that resounds. And by hitting them...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress