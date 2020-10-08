Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: AS VAL patch for Warzone on PS4 and Xbox One

Good news for some COD Warzone gamers this week as Activision confirmed they had plans to update Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Fans have already seen a playlist patch go live, which didn’t do much except add Blood Money Quads to the game. But a much more significant update is being released soon that could affect Verdansk in a big way.

Fans have been noticing a playstyle that some have been enjoying thoroughly, while others have been left frustrated.

While some weapons can pierce through certain objects and low-level walls, it’s standard not to be able to down enemies through solid walls.

But this has become a lot more commonplace since the launch of Modern Warfare Season 6, mainly due to one gun.

The AS VAL, with the right configuration, can fire through walls and objects like no other gun, and this was hinted at in the official patch notes, which state:

“This rare Soviet assault rifle is chambered in subsonic 9x39mm ammunition and comes pre-equipped with an integral suppressor.

“Paired with the weapon’s high rate of fire, the AS-VAL is ideal for those seeking stealth and accuracy in a highly configurable weapon.”