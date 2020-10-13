Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: COD Warzone 1.28 patch news for PS4 and Xbox One

Home Gaming Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: COD Warzone 1.28 patch news for...
Call of Duty Modern Warfare update news for October (Image: ACTIVISION)

PS4 gamers are reporting that they can now getting to download and install the next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update. This has been done in the past to avoid issues with servers and it looks like gamers can get ready early for the next COD patch. According to the latest information shared about Call of Duty Warzone 1.28, the new patch will require around 10GB to download on consoles. Activision has not said what is in its next Modern Warfare update but there’s a chance that they are laying the groundwork for an upcoming Halloween event.

The Haunting of Verdansk has already been confirmed by developers Infinity Ward, and it looks set to bring new modes to Warzone.

Rumours suggest that this will involve a new Zombies mode coming to Warzone, although more changes are also expect for Modern Warfare multiplayer modes.

From what has been shared by Activision, Call of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.28 will be available to install and play on Wednesday, October 14.

The timing will be a little different depending on what timzone you live in, and some gamers will get access before others.

For COD fans in the UK, the next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update will be available to install at 7am BST, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

For gamers in the United States, Call of Duty Warzone 1.28 will be launching at 11pm PDT on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

It’s unclear what this new update includes but there’s a chance we will find out more later today.

Activision usually shares early patch notes via a blog post the day before a patch, meaning we could get some news in the next 24-hours.

By Modern Warfare standards this will be a relatively small update, so gamers shouldn’t expect any earth-shattering changes for the map.

Playlist changes are expected, with more cosmetic bundles heading to the Call of Duty Store.

The big changes are expected to arrive next week with the launch of the new Haunting event in Warzone.

Battle Royale gamers will reportedly drop into Verdansk and battle the undead on October 20, until early November.

According to the latest rumours, the new mode will make it possible to comeback as a zombie and have the chance to regain your life if you down another player.

It will also be possible for players to buyback team mates in the normal fashion, although this all remains a rumour at this point.

But with the official announcement of the new haunting expansion on October 20, it seems likely that something is being planned.

Here’s a few other references made to Halloween content coming to Warzone during Season 6:

“With Halloween approaching, the Store is set to stock up on a wide variety of blueprint and Operator bundles.

“Leading off the Season, expect the ‘Undead Forces’ Store bundle to bring a faithful, undead companion into the fray with a new Finishing Move, and a new Operator Bundle for Velikan that gives him an even more dark and foreboding set of armor.

“Later in the Season, prepare for more Tracer Packs, an Operator pack that continues the gold-plated trend of flashy skins, and even a couple of Halloween surprises as the nights grow longer and the more twisted games begin.”

“Grizzly End” Cargo Truck Skin: Strike terror and fear into your enemies with this Halloween inspired skin, exclusive to those who reach Tier 100 in the Battle Pass.

“Vehicle Skins: Get a fresh, Halloween-inspired exterior for four different Warzone vehicles – the “Mutated” ATV, “Flight of Torment” Helicopter, “From the Deep” SUV and “Stained” Tac Rover skins – as part of the Season Six Battle Pass.”

