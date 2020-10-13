Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: COD Warzone 1.28 patch news for PS4 and Xbox One

PS4 gamers are reporting that they can now getting to download and install the next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update. This has been done in the past to avoid issues with servers and it looks like gamers can get ready early for the next COD patch. According to the latest information shared about Call of Duty Warzone 1.28, the new patch will require around 10GB to download on consoles. Activision has not said what is in its next Modern Warfare update but there’s a chance that they are laying the groundwork for an upcoming Halloween event.

The Haunting of Verdansk has already been confirmed by developers Infinity Ward, and it looks set to bring new modes to Warzone.

Rumours suggest that this will involve a new Zombies mode coming to Warzone, although more changes are also expect for Modern Warfare multiplayer modes.

From what has been shared by Activision, Call of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.28 will be available to install and play on Wednesday, October 14.

The timing will be a little different depending on what timzone you live in, and some gamers will get access before others.

For COD fans in the UK, the next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update will be available to install at 7am BST, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

For gamers in the United States, Call of Duty Warzone 1.28 will be launching at 11pm PDT on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

It’s unclear what this new update includes but there’s a chance we will find out more later today.