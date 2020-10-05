Home Gaming Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: Fans want AS VAL Warzone Season...
Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: Fans want AS VAL Warzone Season 6 patch news

Plenty has changed in Call of Duty Mordern Warfare and Warzone since Season 6 was launched but not all of it is good. New ways to jump around the map have been added via the new Subway stops, and these can also make it possible to escape an aggressive storm. We also have new weapons to wield, which are available for free via the Season 6 Battle Pass.

But fans have also noticed a big problem with one of these new additions, and it’s causing big problems in Verdansk.

The Bullet Penetration available on the AS VAL is making it possible to shoot through walls in ways that leaves players with little cover.

Combine this with a snapshot grenade and it’s making a combo that’s pretty tough to spot in Warzone.

One user pointed out online following footage of the AS VAL in action: “So I used snapshots before they were cool (I found them way more effective then heartbeat since even if they have the perk that counters it you know someone was hit by it) and loved using them to storm a building.

“Using them with this just seemed like a natural evolution. Even of half the time my teammates marking them does the job anyways.

Another adds: “I’m fine with shooting through wood and stuff like that. Shooting through 2 layers of brick on that rooftop scene? Too much.”

From what has been shared so far, players are able to shoot through walls without much in the way of bullet damage reduction, making for some strange and frustrating encounters.

The good news is that while this new Assault Rifle expoint is now available in-game, you need to reach Tier 31 to unlock.

This probably means that at least some gamers haven’t gotten hold of one yet across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The description for the new ‘AS-VAL’ Assault Rifle reads: “This rare Soviet assault rifle is chambered in subsonic 9x39mm ammunition and comes pre-equipped with an integral suppressor.

“Paired with the weapon’s high rate of fire, the AS-VAL is ideal for those seeking stealth and accuracy in a highly configurable weapon.”

The good news is that a new Call of Duty patch is expected to arrive this week, meaning there is a chance of a quick bug fix being deployed.

It should be noted that developers Infinity Ward has not mentioned a plan for fixing this exploit yet, so fans may have to wait longer for it.

But with Tuesday the usual day for hotfixes to be deployed, gamers will want to keep an eye out for patch notes.

Source:Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

