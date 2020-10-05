Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: Fans want AS VAL Warzone Season 6 patch news

Plenty has changed in Call of Duty Mordern Warfare and Warzone since Season 6 was launched but not all of it is good. New ways to jump around the map have been added via the new Subway stops, and these can also make it possible to escape an aggressive storm. We also have new weapons to wield, which are available for free via the Season 6 Battle Pass.

But fans have also noticed a big problem with one of these new additions, and it’s causing big problems in Verdansk.

The Bullet Penetration available on the AS VAL is making it possible to shoot through walls in ways that leaves players with little cover.

Combine this with a snapshot grenade and it’s making a combo that’s pretty tough to spot in Warzone.

One user pointed out online following footage of the AS VAL in action: “So I used snapshots before they were cool (I found them way more effective then heartbeat since even if they have the perk that counters it you know someone was hit by it) and loved using them to storm a building.

“Using them with this just seemed like a natural evolution. Even of half the time my teammates marking them does the job anyways.

Another adds: “I’m fine with shooting through wood and stuff like that. Shooting through 2 layers of brick on that rooftop scene? Too much.”