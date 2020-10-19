Home Gaming Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: Haunting of Verdansk Warzone patch news
Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: Haunting of Verdansk Warzone patch news

0

By

Call of Duty Modern Warfare updates news for October (Image: ACTIVISION)

The next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update could be a big one for COD Warzone fans across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

While Activision hasn’t said much about its plans for the Haunting of Verdansk, it appears that we will be finding out more in the coming days.

Dataminers have shared a few snippets ahead of time, including new cosmetic bundles and a special mode for gamers to experience.

According to the latest news shared with the COD Community, the Haunting of Verdansk will make some significant changes to the map.

This will include bringing a Warzone Night Mode option to the Battle Royale experience, and may also mean zombies coming to the game.

- Advertisement -

While zombies haven’t been officially shown by developers Infinity Ward, a few shots of a Night Mode were featured in the Season 6 trailer.

Related articles

While Activision has remained coy on its plans, they have started to drop Easter eggs onto the map, including creepy laughs and other noises being heard in certain areas.

And with the new Halloween event’s scheduled release date getting closer, there’s a good chance of the big update news being revealed very soon.

Activision usually shares early notes via a blog post the day before a patch, meaning we could get some news in the next 24-hours.

Gamers are expecting the Haunting of Verdansk Call of Duty Modern Warfare to begin on Tuesday, October 20.

The timing will be a little different depending on what timzone you live in, meaning some gamers will get access earlier in their day.

For COD fans in the UK, the next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update is expected to go live at around 6pm BST, although nothing official has been shared yet.

For gamers in the United States, that would mean the Haunting in Warzone launching at 10am PDT.

By Modern Warfare standards this could be a large update, especially when you consider what new stuff could be added.

- Advertisement -

Playlist changes are expected, with more cosmetic bundles heading to the Call of Duty Store, and Activision confirming several limited-time modes being released.

Recent rumours suggest a Night Mode will be launching, as well as something connected to the undead appearing in Verdansk.

This is expected to be available sometime between October 20 and November 3, when the Haunting event is scheduled to end.

According to the latest rumours, the new mode will make it possible to comeback as a zombie and have the chance to regain your life if you down another player.

It will also be possible for players to buyback team mates in the normal fashion, although this all remains a rumour at this point.

Here are a few other references made to Halloween content coming to Warzone during Season 6:

“With Halloween approaching, the Store is set to stock up on a wide variety of blueprint and Operator bundles.

“Leading off the Season, expect the ‘Undead Forces’ Store bundle to bring a faithful, undead companion into the fray with a new Finishing Move, and a new Operator Bundle for Velikan that gives him an even more dark and foreboding set of armor.

- Advertisement -

“Later in the Season, prepare for more Tracer Packs, an Operator pack that continues the gold-plated trend of flashy skins, and even a couple of Halloween surprises as the nights grow longer and the more twisted games begin.”

“Grizzly End” Cargo Truck Skin: Strike terror and fear into your enemies with this Halloween inspired skin, exclusive to those who reach Tier 100 in the Battle Pass.

“Vehicle Skins: Get a fresh, Halloween-inspired exterior for four different Warzone vehicles – the “Mutated” ATV, “Flight of Torment” Helicopter, “From the Deep” SUV and “Stained” Tac Rover skins – as part of the Season Six Battle Pass.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTrump golf course sparks Scottish meltdown as eco warriors vow to give POTUS icy welcome
Next articleGretchen Whitmer Says Americans ‘Need To Step Up’

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

This cryptic tweet suggests Rainbow Six Siege might be on its way to Xbox Game Pass

0
ByRainbow Six Tease.A cryptic tweet shared by the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account over the weekend looks to be teasing that Rainbow Six Siege...
Read more
Gaming

Should Fortnite add a “fill” option for Arena?

0
Byjames_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) The setting would allow players to be automatically matched with teammates of a similar rank. The concept of Arena fills is nothing new,...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War console players are turning off crossplay to escape PC cheaters – in the beta

0
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War console players are turning off crossplay to try to escape PC cheaters - in the beta.Call of...
Read more
Gaming

Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass

0
Point and click.Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has announced. Grim Fandango Remastered, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, and Full Throttle Remastered...
Read more
Gaming

Stardew Valley is getting split-screen co-op

0
Everything's going jackanory.Stardew Valley is getting split-screen co-op. The feature hits the much-loved indie classic with the upcoming 1.5 update. On the PC version you can...
Read more
Gaming

Bethesda games don't have to launch on PlayStation for Microsoft's $7.5bn deal to pay off, Xbox boss insists

0
In the scrolls.Bethesda games don't have to launch on PlayStation for Microsoft's $ 7.5bn acquisition of the company to pay off, Xbox boss Phil...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Stunning Clarke Leads All Blacks To Emphatic Win Over Wallabies

Sports 0
ByIBT Staff ReporterWing Caleb Clarke enjoyed a storming first Test start as an aggressive All Blacks downed Australia 27-7 with a rollicking second half...
Read more

Teofimo Lopez stuns Vasiliy Lomachenko to become undisputed lightweight champion

Sports 0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Teofimo Lopez pulled off a huge upset to stun Vasiliy Lomachenko and punch himself into boxing superstardom. The Brooklyn-born boxer was too big,...
Read more

How Biden destroyed Trump’s TV ad ‘death star’

US 0
ByMarc Caputo The disparity isn’t just limited to the "Monday Night Football" game or to Arizona, a once reliably Republican state that’s now a hotly...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: