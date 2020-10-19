Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: Haunting of Verdansk Warzone patch news

By

Call of Duty Modern Warfare updates news for October

The next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update could be a big one for COD Warzone fans across PS4, Xbox One and PC. While Activision hasn’t said much about its plans for the Haunting of Verdansk, it appears that we will be finding out more in the coming days. Dataminers have shared a few snippets ahead of time, including new cosmetic bundles and a special mode for gamers to experience. According to the latest news shared with the COD Community, the Haunting of Verdansk will make some significant changes to the map. This will include bringing a Warzone Night Mode option to the Battle Royale experience, and may also mean zombies coming to the game. - Advertisement - While zombies haven’t been officially shown by developers Infinity Ward, a few shots of a Night Mode were featured in the Season 6 trailer.

While Activision has remained coy on its plans, they have started to drop Easter eggs onto the map, including creepy laughs and other noises being heard in certain areas. And with the new Halloween event’s scheduled release date getting closer, there’s a good chance of the big update news being revealed very soon. Activision usually shares early notes via a blog post the day before a patch, meaning we could get some news in the next 24-hours. Gamers are expecting the Haunting of Verdansk Call of Duty Modern Warfare to begin on Tuesday, October 20. The timing will be a little different depending on what timzone you live in, meaning some gamers will get access earlier in their day. For COD fans in the UK, the next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update is expected to go live at around 6pm BST, although nothing official has been shared yet. For gamers in the United States, that would mean the Haunting in Warzone launching at 10am PDT.