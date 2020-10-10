Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: Warzone Stim Glitch patch notes fixes revealed

UPDATE: Activision has provided a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update on the current issues with the Warzone Stim Glitch, and the fix being deployed to combat it.

A message from developers Infinity Ward explains: “Thank you again for your support and patience while we worked to resolve this issue. We’re happy to say that a fix has been deployed and we’ll continue to monitor your feedback. Please reach out to @ATVIAssist if you experience any further issues.”

This message was posted as a reply to the following regarding the Stim Glitch: “We’re aware of an issue where players are able to use infinite Tactical items in #Warzone. We have a fix that’s currently being tested which we’ll release as soon as we can.”

ORIGINAL: Gamers are currently searching the internet for ways to perform the Stim Glitch in Warzone, and it’s easy to see why.

Surviving in Verdansk is tough, and while much leans on luck, COD fans are getting better at locking down key areas of the map for the win.

So it shouldn’t come as much surprise that Call of Duty gamers are looking to whatever advantage they can get, even if that means glitching the game.

Developers Infinity Ward has confirmed that they are looking to remove the latest exploit via a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update.