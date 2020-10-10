Home Gaming Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: Warzone Stim Glitch patch notes fixes...
Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: Warzone Stim Glitch patch notes fixes revealed

A new Call of Duty Modern Warfare stim glitch patch is coming (Image: ACTIVISION)

UPDATE: Activision has provided a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update on the current issues with the Warzone Stim Glitch, and the fix being deployed to combat it.

A message from developers Infinity Ward explains: “Thank you again for your support and patience while we worked to resolve this issue. We’re happy to say that a fix has been deployed and we’ll continue to monitor your feedback. Please reach out to @ATVIAssist if you experience any further issues.”

This message was posted as a reply to the following regarding the Stim Glitch: “We’re aware of an issue where players are able to use infinite Tactical items in #Warzone. We have a fix that’s currently being tested which we’ll release as soon as we can.”

ORIGINAL: Gamers are currently searching the internet for ways to perform the Stim Glitch in Warzone, and it’s easy to see why.

Surviving in Verdansk is tough, and while much leans on luck, COD fans are getting better at locking down key areas of the map for the win.

So it shouldn’t come as much surprise that Call of Duty gamers are looking to whatever advantage they can get, even if that means glitching the game.

Developers Infinity Ward has confirmed that they are looking to remove the latest exploit via a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update.

The good news is that this new patch will be launching as soon as it is ready, meaning it could be applied this weekend.

The downside is that we don’t know when this will actually happen and there is always a chance of a delay.

Players have found a way of using a combination of grenade-throwing and using a Self-Review Kit to make it possible to use an unlimited amount of Stim Packs.

This makes it possible to continue using the item, even if you’re stuck in sticky situations. One way Warzone gamers are currently using the exploit is to stay in the storm during the final circle.

Avoiding the healthy drain from the gas cloud makes it much easier to win, and is leaving those still playing the game frustrated.

Here’s the latest on the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare update from developers Infnity Ward:

“We’re aware of an issue where players are able to use infinite Tactical items in #Warzone.

“We have a fix that’s currently being tested which we’ll release as soon as we can.

“We’ll provide another update when we have more information to share. Thank you for your patience.”

So when the update is ready to go live, we should get a new post from the team, which will hopefully include detailed patch notes.

The most recent Modern Warfare patch was launched earlier this week to combat some overly powerful weapons.

This included dialing back the AS VAL, which was found to be very effective against walls when using the right calibrations.

This doesn’t mean it isn’t still a powerful option, with Activision confirming this week: “Without any attachments equipped, AS VAL is a fast and silent four shot kill up close, with a fire rate and damage profile higher than both the RAM-7 or M13.

“For recoil, expect the AS VAL to kick up violently upwards with little side-to-side movement. This grows more pronounced as the weapon’s small 20-round base magazine is expended, with an option to upgrade it to a more reasonable 30-round extended magazine via attachment.

“In addition, its subsonic rounds move slower, but are highly lethal. Players that can manage successive shots on target(upper torso or head) will reduce the amount of ammo needed to take down an opponent.

“The other magazine option – the SPP 10-R Mags – changes the weapon into a semi-auto rifle with armor-piercing rounds, making it a one-shot headshot machine with a reliable, two-shot base damage profile.

“It also gains a serious buff to penetration, which is important when destroying enemy equipment, eliminating Killstreaks, or firing through walls.”

