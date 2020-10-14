Call of Duty Warzone update 1.28: Early Patch news is good for PC gamers

It won’t be long before COD fans are downloading the latest Call of Duty Warzone update across PS4, Xbox One and PC. The next patch will affect both Warzone and Call of Duty Modern Warfare, but so far there have been no detailed patch notes shared. However, we do know about one change that could prove incredibly useful for PC gamers.
According to a recent announcement from the dev team, after today’s patch, PC players will be able to delete parts of the game they don’t play.
This will help Modern Warfare gamers more than Warzone but it’s still a huge boost for those who enjoy both.
It will make it possible reduce the overall size of the game, which has ballooned since it first launched.
Full patch notes will be shared before Call of Duty Warzone 1.28 arrives and it should be noted that other changes could also be included.
There have been a few patches in recent weeks that have looked to remove exploits and tone down weapons.
So today’s Modern Warfare patch could include anything and we’ll need to keep an eye out for those first details.
As confirmed earlier today by Infinity Ward, this week’s Call of Duty update will be released on October 14, 2020, in the UK.
The Modern Warfare patch time has been set for 7am BST, although some gamers in the US will get a little earlier.
Due to the time difference, the update time in the United States will be 11pm PDT, October 13, on the West Coast.
The latest message from Infinity Ward adds: “Tonight’s update will begin rolling out at 11PM PDT!
“This update also includes mode specific uninstall options for PC MW owners. Instructions on how to do this will be included in the patch notes coming later this evening, so stay tuned!”