Can hairdressers open in Tier 3?

Salons were allowed to reopen in July after being forced to close in March along with the national lockdown.

The Prime Minister has been adamant about avoiding another national lockdown like the one seen in the spring.

Boris Johnson has also resisted calls for a national ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown against scientific advice, insisting local action is key to quelling the spread of the virus.

Announcing the new rules in the Commons, Mr Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Just as we simplified our national rules with the Rule of Six, we will now simplify and standardise our local rules by introducing a three tiered system of local COVID Alert Levels in England – set at medium, high, and very high.