Can I go to the dentist in Tier 2?
Health

Can I go to the dentist in Tier 2?

0

The BDA said rules preventing travel to Wales would not affect people who need to enter the country for dentistry.

They wrote: “People from parts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland that have high rates of coronavirus will be banned from travelling to Wales from Friday, October 16.

“Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said the move was needed ‘to prevent the spread of infection within Wales’ and elsewhere in the UK.

“However, this will not affect dentists and dental patients who cross the English-Welsh border for work or to access dental care.”

