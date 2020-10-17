Can The Masked Singer Be Beat And More Questions After This Week's TV Ratings

As for the Thursday, October 15 game between the Braves and the Dodgers on Fox, TV Series Finale reports MLB scored an 0.7 rating and just 2.51 million viewers. That said, MLB was facing an unusual night of competition in the 8 p.m. hour. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump held dueling town halls on ABC and NBC, respectively. With Biden’s special winning a 2.6 rating and 12.71 million viewers, and Trump’s earning a 1.7 rating and 10.4 million, no other broadcasts even came close at 8 p.m. Still, were these numbers for Monday and Thursday flukes, or do people really not care so much about baseball this fall?

