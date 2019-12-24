Can you keep turkey outside? What to do if your bird doesn't fit in the fridge

Getting the Christmas turkey perfect is key for many Britons preparing for the big day. However, some struggle to find a place to store such a big bird.

Seeing as the UK weather for cast for Christmas Eve is 12 Celsius in the day and 7 Celsius at night.

So, it’s wise to find an alternative option for your turkey.

A thawed turkey should be stored ideally at no more than 4.4 degrees C, according to My Fearless Kitchen.

You should also never leave your bird out in the sun, this will create a highly favourable situation for bacteria to multiply.