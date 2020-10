By

What is Capricorn’s personality like?

Capricorn is Latin for ‘horned goat’, and the symptom of Capricorn is the horned goat or sea goat.

The goat is agile and hardy, climbing mountains bit by bit.

Capricorns move through life in a similar way: they are responsible but always improving slowly but surely.

They might come across as a little too responsible and even boring, but Capricorn simply likes to obey the rules.

