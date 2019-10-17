Car insurance UK: Half of drivers say they are confused by what’s included in their policy

Half of drivers say they are not sure what their car insurance policy includes, with the number of confused motorists soaring among youngsters. Just 17 percent of young motorists between the ages of 18 and 24 say they are confident in understanding what is included in their insurance plans. A staggering 55 percent of drivers said they were confident their policy provided legal protection for any uninsured losses. Just 36 percent said they were confident policies entitled holders to uninsured driver protection, a figure that falls to 15 percent among younger motorists.

The uninsured driver protection covers a motorist if they are hit by someone who doesn’t have a policy. If a driver was not deemed to be at fault for the collision the scheme will help guarantee motorists do not lose their no-claims bonuses. Young motorists were also left baffled about how they could make a car insurance claim as just 33 percent revealed they knew how to do this. Across all ages this rose to just 55 percent, revealing that almost half of drivers do not know where to begin if their car is stolen or damaged. Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Mike McGrail, car insurance expert at Swinton Insurance said: “It’s the law that all drivers must have a basic level of insurance but it’s amazing that so many drivers are taking to the roads not fully understanding what they are covered for. “Car insurance policies do vary, so it’s important to check the fine print when you buy your policy.

“It may be that you’re not covered for things like legal expenses or don’t have uninsured driver protection, which could land you with a hefty bill should the worse happen.” Older drivers were consistently seen to be more knowledgeable about their car insurance as 77 percent of those above 55 said they knew how to make a claim. A total of 64 percent of drivers aged over 55 said they were confident of what a policy includes while 46 percent were sure their policy featured some kind of uninsured driver protection. Just half of motorists across all ages surveyed by Swinton Insurance were confident their policy included a courtesy car to use while their vehicle was out of action or being repaired. Usually, Fully Comprehensive car insurance includes cover for damage, accidental incidents, personal injuries and provide courtesy cars to drivers.

Fully Comprehensive cover can be expensive though and insurers don’t always offer the same type of cover despite charging similar prices. Despite the confusion for motorists, recent research from MoneySuperMarket has shown car insurance prices continue to dramatically rise. Elderly drivers saw a six percent boost on premiums as the total average yearly cost rose to £275.66. There was a £19.22 increase for those aged between 40 and 49 as total yearly premiums were recorded at just below the £400 mark. Prices for younger drivers between the ages of 17 and 19 recorded a staggering £40.85 price drop in a massive four percent reduction since last year. Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, a MoneySuperMarket spokesperson said: “Older drivers are being clobbered by the so-called insurance loyalty tax. They tend to stick with a brand they like and trust, expecting to pay a fair price each year “But as the financial regulator has pointed out, car insurers often keep their best prices for new customers at the expense of their loyal ones, whose premiums go up each year. “That’s why it’s so important to shop around at every renewal to find the best price on the market.”

