Cardi B Claps Back at Claim She’s ‘in a Mentally Abusive Relationship’

Troll time! Cardi B clapped back at fans who expressed concern about her keeping Offset in her life even after she filed for divorce from him.

“Twitter users be like, ‘Cardi, you’re in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh, my gosh, we gotta save you,’” the “WAP” rapper, 28, said in a Twitter video on Friday, October 16, between drags on a cigarette. “And I be like, ‘All right, but can I f–k him today? Because I need to have sex.’ And n–gas in my DMs talking about ‘What up, big head?’ I don’t like that. I’m 28 years old, and my head’s not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front. Da f–k?”

Cardi also posted a video of herself sarcastically apologizing for living life on her own terms.

“I married you guys too. I had a kid with y’all,” she joked to her Twitter followers. “I own about, what, like 10 properties with y’all already. I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you guys all date doctors and pastors … and these good guys that buy y’all flowers every two weeks that don’t do nothing bad. Y’all don’t get into arguments. I’m sorry, I’m not the type of bitch. I’m a bitch. I’m crazy as f–k. One day I want to be with n–gas, the next day I f–king don’t.”

The Grammy winner captioned the clip, “Im not perfect I don’t want to be neither.” In another tweet, she told fans that she is the “same bitch” she was before fame except “a little bit more calm now.”

Cardi filed paperwork to end her nearly three-year marriage to Offset, also 28, on September 15. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, she stated that their relationship was “irretrievably broken” and that there were “no prospects for a reconciliation.” A source close to the estranged couple told Us at the time that they will “continue to put [2-year-old daughter] Kulture first.”

The “Clout” collaborators, who secretly wed in September 2017 after seven months of dating, sparked rumors that they were working on their marriage after being spotted kissing at Cardi’s birthday party in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 10. The Migos member also paid tribute to his estranged wife via Instagram, calling her an “amazing woman” and writing, “I’m lucky.”

A source later exclusively told Us, “As of now, Cardi is still going through with the divorce. [They] are still technically separated, but they still hook up occasionally and are trying to coparent as best as they can.”

