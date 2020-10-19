Home Celebrity Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over Her Reunion With Offset
Celebrity

Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over Her Reunion With Offset

0

By

Kathy Campbell

Cardi B deleted her Twitter account late on Saturday, October 17, after claiming that her fans were harassing her husband, Offset, after the pair reconciled.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother f–king Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something,” the “Wap” rapper, 28, said in an Instagram Stories video. “I’m so tired because of ya, I’ve got to continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f–king court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ I have to address it.”

Cardi B Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

She complained about people trolling Offset, 28, online. “Then you guys want to be f–king harassing this n–ga. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n–ga’s Twitter to harass him? That don’t make no f–king sense.”

The Hustlers actress also referenced comments about her recently being seen smoking a cigarette and denied that it was because she was stressed out about her relationship.

“Offset is not the only f—king problem that I deal with,” she added, revealing that she doesn’t have a manager right now. “To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now.”

Cardi spoke out about the couple’s split last month, explaining that she was “tired of f—king arguing” with him. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she said on Instagram Live on September 18, three days after filing for divorce after three years of marriage. “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

“Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man,” she said referencing their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. “Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build-up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”

- Advertisement -

But less than a month later, the couple were spotted kissing at the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s birthday celebration in Las Vegas on October 10.

In a gushing birthday tribute on Instagram, the “Clout” rapper praised his wife, writing, “Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! [You] overcame every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up. Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f–king balling I’m lucky.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

- Advertisement -
Previous article2 Beauties Pull Out Of Miss Universe PH Pageant After Contracting COVID-19
Next articleNikola Says It Will Drop Badger Pickup Truck Without GM Deal

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Lil Wayne Is All-Smiles In Adorable Selfie Posted By Model GF Denise Bidot: ‘We Cute’

0
ByEmily Selleck Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot are so loved up! The couple, who began dating this year, were all smiles as they posed for...
Read more
Celebrity

Meghan Markle's new portrait with Prince Harry has a subtle nod to Princess Diana

0
ByView photosThe portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was taken by photographer Matt Sayles to promote the couple's upcoming TIME100 Talks. (Photo: Time/...
Read more
Celebrity

Max Ehrich Faces Backlash From Demi Lovato Fans After Posting New Pic Of Sonika Vaid

0
ByErin Silvia Max Ehrich shared a new Instagram photo of himself smiling while FaceTiming with his rumored new love interest, Sonika Vaid, just a few...
Read more
Celebrity

Zac Efron’s Dating History: Vanessa Hudgens and More

0
ByNicole Briese The ladies love him! Zac Efron is a leading man not only on the silver screen but also on the Hollywood dating scene. The...
Read more
Celebrity

Dream Kardashian, 3, Has A Blast Playing Ring Toss & Connect 4 At Big Brother King Cairo’s 8th Birthday

0
ByEmily Selleck Dream Kardashian is growing up so quickly! The daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian looked adorable at her brother King Cairo’s birthday...
Read more
Celebrity

Zonnique Pullins Goes Makeup-Free To Lounge Comfortably While Pregnant — Pics

0
ByErin Silvia Zonnique Pullins showed off her pregnancy glow in a sweatshirt and slippers while posing for two new gorgeous pics on Instagram.Zonnique Pullins, 24,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Tom Brady, Buccaneers found winning formula in 38-10 win over Packers — Troy Aikman

Sports 0
ByVideo Details Oct 18, 2020 at 9:03p ET | NFL | Duration: 1:05With an efficient offensive attack and aggressive defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked...
Read more

Nikola Says It Will Drop Badger Pickup Truck Without GM Deal

Business 0
ByDawn Geske As Nikola (NKLA) and General Motors (GM) continue their talks over the production of the hydrogen-electric Badger pickup truck, CEO Mark Russell said the company...
Read more

Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over Her Reunion With Offset

Celebrity 0
ByKathy Campbell Cardi B deleted her Twitter account late on Saturday, October 17, after claiming that her fans were harassing her husband, Offset, after the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: