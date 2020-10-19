Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over Her Reunion With Offset

By

Kathy Campbell

Cardi B deleted her Twitter account late on Saturday, October 17, after claiming that her fans were harassing her husband, Offset, after the pair reconciled.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother f–king Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something,” the “Wap” rapper, 28, said in an Instagram Stories video. “I’m so tired because of ya, I’ve got to continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f–king court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ I have to address it.”

She complained about people trolling Offset, 28, online. “Then you guys want to be f–king harassing this n–ga. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n–ga’s Twitter to harass him? That don’t make no f–king sense.”

The Hustlers actress also referenced comments about her recently being seen smoking a cigarette and denied that it was because she was stressed out about her relationship.

“Offset is not the only f—king problem that I deal with,” she added, revealing that she doesn’t have a manager right now. “To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now.”

Cardi spoke out about the couple’s split last month, explaining that she was “tired of f—king arguing” with him. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she said on Instagram Live on September 18, three days after filing for divorce after three years of marriage. “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

“Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man,” she said referencing their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. “Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build-up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”

But less than a month later, the couple were spotted kissing at the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s birthday celebration in Las Vegas on October 10.

In a gushing birthday tribute on Instagram, the “Clout” rapper praised his wife, writing, “Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! [You] overcame every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up. Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f–king balling I’m lucky.”

